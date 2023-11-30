GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Warriors

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 3/15/2023 | LAC 134 - GSW 126 | K. Leonard: 30 PTS - S. Curry: 50 PTS
- In their last game, the Clippers became the first team in the NBA this season to shoot at least 50.0% from the field (53.8%) and three-point range (50.0%) while also posting an assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.0 or better (28/7 – 4.0).
- Kawhi Leonard has recorded at least 30 points and multiple blocks in each of his last two games. He’s the first Clipper to reach those marks in consecutive games since Elton Brand did so in the 2005-06 season.
- James Harden had five made threes to go with five steals against the Kings. It was the 10th time in Clippers history that a player reached both of those marks in the same game, and the first time since Paul George did so on October 31, 2022.
- Ivica Zubac was a +14 last game for Los Angeles. The Clippers have won 21 of the last 22 games in which Zubac has been a +5 or better dating back to January 2023, with the only loss coming against New Orleans on April 1 last season.
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|112.9
|.470
|.364
|.771
|44.8
|24.5
|9.5
|4.8
|14.1
|GSW
|114.7
|.451
|.367
|.787
|46.7
|27.8
|7.6
|3.5
|15.5