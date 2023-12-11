featured-image

GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Trail Blazers

December 11, 202311:24 AM PST
LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
  1. Last Matchup: 10/25/2023 | LAC 123 - POR 111 | P. George: 27 PTS - M. Brogdon: 20 PTS
  2. The Clippers have won six straight games over the Trail Blazers and 13 of the last 14 dating back to 2019-20. Their 13-1 (.929) record over the Blazers in that span is the best by any Western Conference team over a single West foe.
  It was his third game for the Clippers with at least six makes from each spot, tied with Paul George for most such games in team history.
  4. The Clippers have outscored opponents by 12.0 points per 100 possessions with both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on the court this season. Among the 43 two-man combos that have played at least 500 minutes together this season, only Minnesota’s Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert (+15.6) have a better mark than George/Leonard.
  5. There are 161 players who have played at least 40 games against Portland all-time. James Harden has the fourth-highest scoring average against the Blazers among those players at 26.4 PPG behind LeBron James (29.0), Kevin Durant (27.9) and Kobe Bryant (27.3).
STATS:

2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON

PPGFG%3P%FT%REBASTSTLBLKTOV
LAC113.0.470.370.77244.524.78.95.013.4
POR105.5.431.338.79841.021.99.04.616.0

