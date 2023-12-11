GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Trail Blazers

LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 10/25/2023 | LAC 123 - POR 111 | P. George: 27 PTS - M. Brogdon: 20 PTS
- The Clippers have won six straight games over the Trail Blazers and 13 of the last 14 dating back to 2019-20. Their 13-1 (.929) record over the Blazers in that span is the best by any Western Conference team over a single West foe.
- while going 8-for-15 inside the arc, 6-for-8 from three and 7-for-7 from the line. It was his third game for the Clippers with at least six makes from each spot, tied with Paul George for most such games in team history.
- The Clippers have outscored opponents by 12.0 points per 100 possessions with both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on the court this season. Among the 43 two-man combos that have played at least 500 minutes together this season, only Minnesota’s Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert (+15.6) have a better mark than George/Leonard.
- There are 161 players who have played at least 40 games against Portland all-time. James Harden has the fourth-highest scoring average against the Blazers among those players at 26.4 PPG behind LeBron James (29.0), Kevin Durant (27.9) and Kobe Bryant (27.3).
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|113.0
|.470
|.370
|.772
|44.5
|24.7
|8.9
|5.0
|13.4
|POR
|105.5
|.431
|.338
|.798
|41.0
|21.9
|9.0
|4.6
|16.0