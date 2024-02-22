featured-image

GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Thunder

February 22, 202411:15 AM PST
LA Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
  1. Last Matchup:  01/16/2024 | LAC 128 - OKC 117 | P. George: 38 PTS - J. Williams: 25 PTS
  2. The Clippers won their last meeting against the Thunder despite Oklahoma City shooting 50.6% from the field, 47.1% from three and 85.0% from the free-throw line. Los Angeles is the only team to beat the Thunder this season when they have 50/40/85 or better shooting splits (9-1 record).
  3. Los Angeles scored 130 points in a five-point win at Golden State prior to the All-Star break. The Clippers have six games on the road with 130 or more points this season – just one short of the franchise record in any season (7 in 2019-20).
  4. Despite not joining the team until November, James Harden (838 points, 403 assists) became the fourth Clipper in the last 40 years to have 800+ points and 400+ assists prior to the All-Star break, joining Chris Paul (twice), Baron Davis and Norm Nixon.
  5. The Clippers and Thunder are two of the three NBA teams that rank in the top 10 in field-goal percentage, three-point percentage and free-throw percentage in 2023-24 (Phoenix).
STATS:

2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON

PPGFG%3P%FT%REBASTSTLBLKTOV
LAC118.0.494.395.81643.026.08.05.212.9
OKC120.8.500.393.83241.027.38.16.712.5

