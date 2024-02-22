GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Thunder

LA Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 01/16/2024 | LAC 128 - OKC 117 | P. George: 38 PTS - J. Williams: 25 PTS
- The Clippers won their last meeting against the Thunder despite Oklahoma City shooting 50.6% from the field, 47.1% from three and 85.0% from the free-throw line. Los Angeles is the only team to beat the Thunder this season when they have 50/40/85 or better shooting splits (9-1 record).
- Los Angeles scored 130 points in a five-point win at Golden State prior to the All-Star break. The Clippers have six games on the road with 130 or more points this season – just one short of the franchise record in any season (7 in 2019-20).
- Despite not joining the team until November, James Harden (838 points, 403 assists) became the fourth Clipper in the last 40 years to have 800+ points and 400+ assists prior to the All-Star break, joining Chris Paul (twice), Baron Davis and Norm Nixon.
- The Clippers and Thunder are two of the three NBA teams that rank in the top 10 in field-goal percentage, three-point percentage and free-throw percentage in 2023-24 (Phoenix).
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|118.0
|.494
|.395
|.816
|43.0
|26.0
|8.0
|5.2
|12.9
|OKC
|120.8
|.500
|.393
|.832
|41.0
|27.3
|8.1
|6.7
|12.5