GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Suns

April 10, 202412:03 PM PDT
LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
  1. Last Matchup:   04/09/2024 | LAC 105 - PHX 92 | P. George: 23 PTS - K. Durant: 21 PTS 
  2. The Clippers are 12-2 (.857) when facing an opponent coming off zero days rest, third best in the NBA. The Suns are 9-4 (.692) in the second game of a back-to-back, tied with the Bucks for the second-best mark in the league (Celtics, 11-2). 
  3. Terence Mann, Russell Westbrook and Ivica Zubac became the first Clipper trio to each record 15+ points and 10+ rebounds in the same game since Elton Brand, Cuttino Mobley and Al Thornton did so against the Warriors on April 12, 2008. 
  4. At 35 years and 149 days old, Russell Westbrook became the second-oldest player to record 15+ points, 15+ rebounds and 15+ assists in a game, trailing only Jason Kidd (36-340). Westbrook’s 10 career games with 15-15-15 are the second most all-time behind Oscar Robertson (15). 
  5. Phoenix was held to just 10 first-quarter points in Tuesday’s loss to LA, tied for its fourth fewest in any opening period all-time. It was also the fourth-fewest points allowed by the Clippers against any opponent in the first quarter all-time. 
  6. Phoenix was held to season lows in points (92) and field-goal percentage (33.7) during Tuesday’s loss to the Clippers. Additionally, the shooting percentage was the team’s worst in a home game since October 18, 2017 (31.5 vs. Portland). 

STATS:

2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON

PPGFG%3P%FT%REBASTSTLBLKTOV
LAC115.9.491.386.82642.825.77.75.013.2
PHX116.1.492.380.80644.227.07.46.114.9

