GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Suns

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 04/09/2024 | LAC 105 - PHX 92 | P. George: 23 PTS - K. Durant: 21 PTS
- The Clippers are 12-2 (.857) when facing an opponent coming off zero days rest, third best in the NBA. The Suns are 9-4 (.692) in the second game of a back-to-back, tied with the Bucks for the second-best mark in the league (Celtics, 11-2).
- Terence Mann, Russell Westbrook and Ivica Zubac became the first Clipper trio to each record 15+ points and 10+ rebounds in the same game since Elton Brand, Cuttino Mobley and Al Thornton did so against the Warriors on April 12, 2008.
- At 35 years and 149 days old, Russell Westbrook became the second-oldest player to record 15+ points, 15+ rebounds and 15+ assists in a game, trailing only Jason Kidd (36-340). Westbrook’s 10 career games with 15-15-15 are the second most all-time behind Oscar Robertson (15).
- Phoenix was held to just 10 first-quarter points in Tuesday’s loss to LA, tied for its fourth fewest in any opening period all-time. It was also the fourth-fewest points allowed by the Clippers against any opponent in the first quarter all-time.
- Phoenix was held to season lows in points (92) and field-goal percentage (33.7) during Tuesday’s loss to the Clippers. Additionally, the shooting percentage was the team’s worst in a home game since October 18, 2017 (31.5 vs. Portland).
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|115.9
|.491
|.386
|.826
|42.8
|25.7
|7.7
|5.0
|13.2
|PHX
|116.1
|.492
|.380
|.806
|44.2
|27.0
|7.4
|6.1
|14.9