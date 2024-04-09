GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs.Suns

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 01/08/2024 | LAC 138 - PHX 111 | P. George: 25 PTS - K. Durant: 30 PTS
- The Clippers have gone 2-0 against the Suns this season, averaging 134.5 points per game in those contests. In Clippers history, their only higher scoring average against any team in a season (min. 2 games) was in 2019-20 against the Wizards (142.5 PPG).
- Los Angeles is coming off a 26-point comeback win over the Cavaliers. It was the Clippers’ third comeback by 26 or more points since 2018-19, tied for the most in the NBA over that span.
- Paul George scored 39 points in the win over Cleveland, his 23rd game as a Clipper with 35 or more points. That is the most such games by any Clipper since the team moved to Los Angeles in 1984.
- After making six free throws last game, James Harden now has 300 on the season. He’s the first player in Clippers history to dish out 600 or more assists and make 300 or more free throws in a single season.
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|116.1
|.491
|.385
|.825
|42.6
|25.6
|7.7
|5.0
|13.1
|PHX
|116.4
|.494
|.383
|.805
|44.3
|27.2
|7.3
|6.1
|15.0