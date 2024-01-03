GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Suns

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 04/09/2023 | LAC 119 - PHX 114 | N. Powell: 29 PTS - S. Lee: 25 PTS
- Since the beginning of the 2012-13 season, the Clippers are 15-7 (.682) in road games against Phoenix. Prior to that, Los Angeles was 22-77 (.222) in road games against the Suns.
- Norman Powell scored 22 points off the bench against the Heat. Since the beginning of last season, Powell has 24 20-point games as a substitute, which is the second-most such games in the NBA in that time (Bennedict Mathurin – 27).
- The Clippers have scored at least 110 points in 11 straight games against Western Conference opponents. The previous longest single-season such streak for the team was eight-games, having done so twice (1982-83 and 2018-19).
- The Suns are coming off a 109-88 victory over Portland, which was the Suns’ second game this season holding an opponent under 90 points. The only other teams to do so multiple times this season are the Rockets (three), the Pelicans (two) and the Clippers (two).
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|116.7
|.488
|.380
|.805
|43.8
|25.4
|8.1
|5.2
|13.4
|PHX
|115.2
|.478
|.373
|.823
|43.8
|26.1
|7.0
|6.5
|14.8