GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Raptors

January 26, 202411:54 AM PST
LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
  1. Last Matchup: 01/10/2024 | LAC 126 - TOR 120 | P. George/K. Leonard: 29 PTS - I. Quickley: 25 PTS
  2. Kawhi Leonard has won nine straight games against the Raptors, dating back to the 2015-16 season. That is the longest active winning streak against Toronto by any player in the NBA.
  3. Since the beginning of December, the Clippers own a 20-4 (.833) record, the best in the NBA over that span. It is the first time the Clippers had 20 or more wins in a 24-game span of a single season since doing so in 2013-14.
  4. Last game, both Kawhi Leonard and James Harden went for 20+ points and 10+ assists. They’re the first Clippers duo to reach that mark in the same game since the Clippers moved to Los Angeles in 1984.
  5. The Clippers have held each of their last two opponents to 20 or fewer points in the fourth quarter. They’ve done so four times so far this month – which leads the NBA.
STATS:

2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON

PPGFG%3P%FT%REBASTSTLBLKTOV
LAC118.0.496.401.80843.026.08.15.313.2
TOR114.3.480.357.74043.629.67.44.913.3

