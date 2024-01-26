GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Raptors

LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 01/10/2024 | LAC 126 - TOR 120 | P. George/K. Leonard: 29 PTS - I. Quickley: 25 PTS
- Kawhi Leonard has won nine straight games against the Raptors, dating back to the 2015-16 season. That is the longest active winning streak against Toronto by any player in the NBA.
- Since the beginning of December, the Clippers own a 20-4 (.833) record, the best in the NBA over that span. It is the first time the Clippers had 20 or more wins in a 24-game span of a single season since doing so in 2013-14.
- Last game, both Kawhi Leonard and James Harden went for 20+ points and 10+ assists. They’re the first Clippers duo to reach that mark in the same game since the Clippers moved to Los Angeles in 1984.
- The Clippers have held each of their last two opponents to 20 or fewer points in the fourth quarter. They’ve done so four times so far this month – which leads the NBA.
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|118.0
|.496
|.401
|.808
|43.0
|26.0
|8.1
|5.3
|13.2
|TOR
|114.3
|.480
|.357
|.740
|43.6
|29.6
|7.4
|4.9
|13.3