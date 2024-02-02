GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Pistons

LA Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 12/26/2022 | LAC 142 - DET 131 | P. George: 32 PTS - B. Bogdanovic: 23 PTS
- The Clippers have won nine consecutive games against the Pistons, tied for the second-longest active streak by the team against any opponent (Hornets – 11, Rockets -8).
- The Clippers defeated the Wizards 125-109 in Washington on Wednesday, the 13th win by the Clippers this season by 15 or more points. The Clippers' 13 wins by 15 or more points are tied for the second most in the west (Timberwolves 14, Thunder 13) and last season they had just nine wins by 15 or more points.
- James Harden scored 25 points in the Clippers win against the Wizards on Wednesday. The Clippers are 13-2 (.867) when Harden scores 20 or more points in a game, the best record by any player this season (minimum 15 games with 20 points).
- Kawhi Leonard is averaging 10.7 points per game while shooting 51.6 percent from three in the 1st half this season, the only other player this season averaging 10.0 points per game and 50.0 percent from three in the 1st half is CJ McCollum (minimum 50 3PA in 1st half).
- Norman Powell has 95 made threes through 46 games this season without a single start. He’s the first player in Clippers history to have that many made threes through 46 games in a season without starting.
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|118.1
|.493
|.393
|.810
|43.5
|26.1
|8.0
|5.4
|12.9
|DET
|112.6
|.474
|.357
|.775
|43.4
|26.4
|6.0
|5.0
|15.5