GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Pelicans

February 7, 202411:43 AM PST
LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
  1. Last Matchup:  01/05/2024 | LAC 111 - NOP 95 | P. George: 24 PTS - J. Valanciunas/J. Hawkins: 13 PTS
  2. With a win tonight, Los Angeles will tie the franchise record for most wins through 50 games (35 in 2019-20). The Clippers, who currently own an average scoring margin of +6.4, have never had 35+ wins and an average margin of 6.0 or better through 50 games of any season. 
  3. Kawhi Leonard has scored at least 25 points while shooting 100.0% from the free throw line in six straight games. That is the longest such streak in Clippers history. 
  4. Since January 1, James Harden has dished out 171 total assists, which leads the NBA. He is a +230 in his time on the court over that span, the best mark among Clippers players and fourth best in the NBA. 
  5. The Clippers have dominated in the fourth quarter of their three games so far this month – their scoring average of 38.7 points and three-point percentage of 65.0% lead the NBA in February, while only Phoenix (62.3%) has shot better from the field than Los Angeles (62.1%). 
STATS:

2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON

PPGFG%3P%FT%REBASTSTLBLKTOV
LAC118.8.497.399.81143.326.38.15.312.9
NOP116.9.487.379.76644.626.98.24.713.2

