GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Pelicans

LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 01/05/2024 | LAC 111 - NOP 95 | P. George: 24 PTS - J. Valanciunas/J. Hawkins: 13 PTS
- With a win tonight, Los Angeles will tie the franchise record for most wins through 50 games (35 in 2019-20). The Clippers, who currently own an average scoring margin of +6.4, have never had 35+ wins and an average margin of 6.0 or better through 50 games of any season.
- Kawhi Leonard has scored at least 25 points while shooting 100.0% from the free throw line in six straight games. That is the longest such streak in Clippers history.
- Since January 1, James Harden has dished out 171 total assists, which leads the NBA. He is a +230 in his time on the court over that span, the best mark among Clippers players and fourth best in the NBA.
- The Clippers have dominated in the fourth quarter of their three games so far this month – their scoring average of 38.7 points and three-point percentage of 65.0% lead the NBA in February, while only Phoenix (62.3%) has shot better from the field than Los Angeles (62.1%).
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|118.8
|.497
|.399
|.811
|43.3
|26.3
|8.1
|5.3
|12.9
|NOP
|116.9
|.487
|.379
|.766
|44.6
|26.9
|8.2
|4.7
|13.2