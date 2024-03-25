GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Pacers

LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 12/18/2023 | LAC 151 - IND 127 | J. Harden: 35 PTS - B. Mathurin: 34 PTS
- Since the beginning of the 2020-21 season, the Clippers have averaged 129.3 points per game against the Pacers. That’s the second-highest scoring average in any NBA matchup in that span (Milwaukee - 129.6 against Pelicans).
- In the first meeting between the teams this season, James Harden scored 35, Kawhi Leonard had 28 and Paul George scored 27. It was the first time the Clippers had one player score 35+ points and two others score 25+ since the San Diego Clippers did so on January 24, 1979 against Portland.
- Kawhi Leonard is shooting 52.5% from the field this season despite having 314 three-point attempts. No Clipper has ever made at least half of their field-goal attempts in a season while shooting at least 300 threes.
- Over his last three games, James Harden is averaging 15.3 points and 12.7 assists per game. The only other Clippers to have those stats over a three-game span in the last 30 seasons are Chris Paul and Pooh Richardson.
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|116.6
|.492
|.388
|.820
|42.6
|25.7
|7.9
|5.2
|13.1
|IND
|122.8
|.505
|.372
|.779
|41.5
|30.6
|7.8
|5.9
|13.1