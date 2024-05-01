featured-image

GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Mavs Game 5

May 1, 202410:16 AM PDT
LA Clippers (2-2) vs. Mavericks – Game 5
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
  1. Last Matchup:  04/28/2024 | LAC 116 - DAL 111 | Harden/George: 33 PTS - Irving: 40 PTS
  2. The team who wins Game 5 in a best-of-seven series tied at two games apiece advances 81.7% of the time (188-42). The Clippers have won each of their last three playoff series when in this situation, two of which came against the Mavericks (2020, 2021). 
  3.  In Game 4, the Clippers became the first team since the 2009 Magic (at Boston) to shoot over 50.0% from the field and over 60.0% from three-point range in a road playoff game. 
  4. During the regular season, the Clippers were +8.4 with Kawhi Leonard on the court compared to -2.5 when he was not (points per 100 possessions). During this series, the team is -10.4 with him on the court compared to +4.2 without him. 
  5. James Harden’s 33-point performance in Game 4 made him the first player in NBA history to record a 30-point playoff game with five different teams. Harden is averaging 9.4 more points (26.0) than he did in the regular season (16.6), the second-largest increase in the NBA (Khris Middleton, +11.7). 

STATS:

2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON

PPGFG%3P%FT%REBASTSTLBLKTOV
LAC102.0.454.435.77940.520.07.34.313.8
DAL101.3.440.331.74042.318.58.07.012.3

Tags

2024 PlayoffsBroadcast InformationDallas MavericksGame PreviewsInjury ReportJames HardenKawhi LeonardKey MatchupKyrie IrvingLA ClippersPaul George