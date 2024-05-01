GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Mavs Game 5

LA Clippers (2-2) vs. Mavericks – Game 5
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 04/28/2024 | LAC 116 - DAL 111 | Harden/George: 33 PTS - Irving: 40 PTS
- The team who wins Game 5 in a best-of-seven series tied at two games apiece advances 81.7% of the time (188-42). The Clippers have won each of their last three playoff series when in this situation, two of which came against the Mavericks (2020, 2021).
- In Game 4, the Clippers became the first team since the 2009 Magic (at Boston) to shoot over 50.0% from the field and over 60.0% from three-point range in a road playoff game.
- During the regular season, the Clippers were +8.4 with Kawhi Leonard on the court compared to -2.5 when he was not (points per 100 possessions). During this series, the team is -10.4 with him on the court compared to +4.2 without him.
- James Harden’s 33-point performance in Game 4 made him the first player in NBA history to record a 30-point playoff game with five different teams. Harden is averaging 9.4 more points (26.0) than he did in the regular season (16.6), the second-largest increase in the NBA (Khris Middleton, +11.7).
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|102.0
|.454
|.435
|.779
|40.5
|20.0
|7.3
|4.3
|13.8
|DAL
|101.3
|.440
|.331
|.740
|42.3
|18.5
|8.0
|7.0
|12.3