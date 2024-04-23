GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Mavs Game 2

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks - Game 2
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 4/21/2024 | LAC 109 – DAL 97 | L. Doncic: 33 PTS – James Harden 28 PTS
- The Clippers have won three straight postseason games against the Mavericks going back to 2021. A win tonight would match the Clippers’ longest winning streak against a single opponent in their playoff history (vs. Jazz in 2021).
- The Clippers held the Mavs to just eight points in the second quarter of Game 1. Los Angeles had never previously held an opponent to fewer than double-digits in any quarter in the postseason in franchise history, with the previous low being 11 points (first quarter vs. Spurs in 2012).
- Ivica Zubac added four offensive rebounds on Sunday night and now has 105 offensive rebounds in the postseason with the Clippers. He needs five more to match Blake Griffin for the second most in Clippers postseason history (Deandre Jordan – 180).
- James Harden had eight assists and went 6-for-11 from three-point range in Game 1. The only other Clipper in postseason history to have six made threes and at least eight assists is Chris Paul, who made eight threes to go with 10 assists in 2014 against the Thunder in Game 1.
- BONUS: The Clippers have won all six postseason games they have shot at least 50.0 percent from the three-point line since the 2015 playoffs. The only teams with more wins without a loss when shooting 50.0% from three are the Heat (nine), Cavs (eight) and the Warriors (seven).
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|115.6
|.489
|.381
|.825
|43.0
|25.6
|7.8
|5.0
|13.1
|DAL
|117.9
|.481
|.369
|.758
|42.9
|25.7
|6.9
|5.0
|12.5