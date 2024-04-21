GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Mavs Game 1

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks - Game 1
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 12/20/2023 | LAC 120 - DAL 111 | K.Leonard: 30 PTS - L.Doncic: 28 PTS
- The Clippers beat the Mavericks in the first round in both 2020 and 2021, the only two times the teams have met in the postseason. Dallas is the only team that the Clippers have played in the playoffs since moving to California in 1978 and have never lost to.
- The Clippers have the most combined postseason points (14,208), games played (907) and minutes played (27,041) among any active roster in the NBA. James Harden (fourth), Kawhi Leonard (seventh), Russell Westbrook (eighth) and Paul George (10th) all rank in the top 10 in career playoff points among active players.
- This season, the Clippers became the first team in NBA history to have three different players make both 250+ free throws and 125+ three-pointers in the same season (James Harden, Paul George & Kawhi Leonard).
- Paul George has scored 20+ points and made at least one three in each of his last 19 playoff games. The only longer such streaks in NBA postseason history are by Kevin Durant (27 straight, ended in 2018) and Donovan Mitchell (21 straight, ended in 2022).
- Since his arrival in 2019-20, the Clippers are 168-87 (.659) when Kawhi Leonard suits up and 83-89 (.483) when he doesn’t. The includes a 14-12 (.538) mark with him in the playoffs and a 4-7 (.364) record without him.
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|115.6
|.489
|.381
|.825
|43.0
|25.6
|7.8
|5.0
|13.1
|DAL
|117.9
|.481
|.369
|.758
|42.9
|25.7
|6.9
|5.0
|12.5