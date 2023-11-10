GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Mavericks

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 02/08/2023 | LAC 104 - DAL 110 | N. Powell: 24 PTS - K. Irving: 24 PTS
- The Clippers own a 17-11 (.607) record against Luka Doncic in his career, including the playoffs. His 17 losses against the Clippers are the most against any opponent in his career, with only the Suns (14) also having 10+ wins against Doncic.
- Paul George has 17 made threes and 15 steals over his last three games. It is his eighth three-game span with 15+ threes and 15+ steals in his Clippers career, while all other Clippers in team history have combined for four such spans (2 – Lou Williams, 2 – Chris Paul).
- Norman Powell has scored 10+ points in each of his last three games, all off the bench, without attempting a single free throw. The last Clippers player to come off the bench and do that in three straight games was Matt Barnes in January 2013.
- Los Angeles is leading the NBA with 10.6 steals per game so far this season. The Clippers’ 74 steals through seven games are the team’s highest mark since the 1991-92 season (94).
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|113.9
|.489
|.381
|.750
|43.0
|24.3
|10.6
|5.0
|16.7
|DAL
|120.1
|.480
|.397
|.735
|41.4
|24.4
|6.3
|4.8
|13.5