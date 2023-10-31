GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Magic

LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 03/18/2023 | LAC 108 - ORL 113 | P.George: 30 PTS - M.Fultz: 28 PTS
- The Magic are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Lakers on Monday. In 2022-23, the Clippers went 8-3 (.727) against teams on the second night of a back-to-back, tied for the fourth-best record in such games last season.
- Los Angeles has scored 364 points through three games – fifth most in the NBA. The 364 points are the Clippers’ second most through three games in franchise history (2019-20, 375).
- Kawhi Leonard has 20+ points and multiple defensive stops (blocks plus steals) in all three games this season. The last Clipper to start a season with three consecutive such games was Leonard himself in 2020-21, but it previously had not happened since Danny Manning (three games to begin the 1993-94 season).
- Paul George had 19 points, five assists and five steals in Sunday’s win against the Spurs. That was George’s 11th career game with 15/5/5 with a team record of 9-2 in those games.
STATS:
2022-23 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|121.3
|.523
|.414
|.738
|43.0
|25.3
|11.3
|6.0
|16.7
|ORL
|107.0
|.446
|.330
|.750
|48.3
|23.0
|9.3
|4.3
|13.7