GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Lakers

February 28, 202410:41 AM PST
LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
  1. Last Matchup:   01/23/2024 | LAC 127 - LAL 116 | K. Leonard: 25 PTS - D. Russell: 27 PTS
  2. Since LeBron James joined the Lakers in 2018-19, he owns a 5-11 (.313) record against the Clippers. They are the only team that James has nine or more losses against over that span. 
  3. In three games against the Lakers this season, the Clippers are forcing an average of 16.0 turnovers per game. They’ve also forced 10 or more turnovers in 20 straight home games – only the Pacers (36 games) own a longer active streak. 
  4. Since December 1 this season, Kawhi Leonard is averaging 25.0 points per game on 55.7% shooting from the field, 47.2% from three and 92.7% from the free-throw line. He’s the only player in the NBA (min. 10 FGA) with 55/45/90 shooting splits over that span. 
  5. James Harden scored 20 points last game while going 4-for-13 from the field. It was Harden’s 12th career game with 20+ points on four or fewer made shots – only Chauncey Billups (17) and Corey Maggette (14) have more such games in NBA history. 
STATS:

2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON

PPGFG%3P%FT%REBASTSTLBLKTOV
LAC117.6.492.393.81943.025.97.95.113.2
LAL116.9.495.370.77242.628.57.85.613.7

