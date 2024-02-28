GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Lakers

LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 01/23/2024 | LAC 127 - LAL 116 | K. Leonard: 25 PTS - D. Russell: 27 PTS
- Since LeBron James joined the Lakers in 2018-19, he owns a 5-11 (.313) record against the Clippers. They are the only team that James has nine or more losses against over that span.
- In three games against the Lakers this season, the Clippers are forcing an average of 16.0 turnovers per game. They’ve also forced 10 or more turnovers in 20 straight home games – only the Pacers (36 games) own a longer active streak.
- Since December 1 this season, Kawhi Leonard is averaging 25.0 points per game on 55.7% shooting from the field, 47.2% from three and 92.7% from the free-throw line. He’s the only player in the NBA (min. 10 FGA) with 55/45/90 shooting splits over that span.
- James Harden scored 20 points last game while going 4-for-13 from the field. It was Harden’s 12th career game with 20+ points on four or fewer made shots – only Chauncey Billups (17) and Corey Maggette (14) have more such games in NBA history.
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|117.6
|.492
|.393
|.819
|43.0
|25.9
|7.9
|5.1
|13.2
|LAL
|116.9
|.495
|.370
|.772
|42.6
|28.5
|7.8
|5.6
|13.7