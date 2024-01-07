GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Lakers

LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 11/01/2023 | LAC 125-LAL 130 | K. Leonard: 38 PTS - L. James: 35 PTS
- Since the beginning of the 2020-21 season, the Clippers own an 11-1 (.917) record against the Lakers. They are the only team with 10+ wins against the Lakers over that span.
- The Clippers lead the NBA with a 14-2 record since the start of December. It’s the first time LA has won at least 14 games over a 16-game stretch since 2016-17 (14-2 from Oct. 27 – Nov. 23). The last time they went 15-2 or better over a 17-game span was in 2013-14 (15-2 from Feb. 26 – Apr. 2).
- The Clippers beat the Pelicans in New Orleans on Friday, 111-95, after leading by 15 points at halftime (56-41). It was the 14th time this season the Clippers have led by double-digits at halftime, third most in the NBA (Pelicans – 18; Celtics – 16).
- James Harden finished with eight points and 13 assists against the Pelicans, the first game of his career with at least 13 assists and fewer than 10 points. The Clippers are now 9-1 this season when Harden has 10+ assists, the best such record among players with more than five double-digit assist games.
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|117.0
|.490
|.386
|.809
|43.7
|25.5
|8.0
|5.2
|13.5
|LAL
|113.7
|.483
|.351
|.773
|43.5
|27.4
|7.8
|5.6
|14.1