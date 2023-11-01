GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Lakers

LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 04/05/2023 | LAC 125 - LAL 118 | N. Powell: 27 PTS - L. James: 33 PTS
- The Clippers have scored at least 100 points in 27 straight games against the Lakers, their second-longest streak of 100-point games against any team (31 vs. Suns, 2013-14 to 2021- 22). The last team with such a long streak against the Lakers was the Warriors from 1980- 81 to 1988-89 (53).
- The Clippers have made 60 three-pointers this season, the team’s most through four games of a season. Their 482 points scored are their second most at this point in a season, trailing only the 2019-20 campaign (486).
- Russell Westbrook is the third Clippers player to have 25+ assists and 25+ rebounds through the team’s first four games of a season since the team moved to Los Angeles in 1984. The others were Kawhi Leonard in 2019-20 and Mark Jackson in 1992-93.
- The Clippers have three wins by at least 10 points this season with no other NBA team having more than two such victories. Their average point differential of 16.5 points per game in 2023-24 leads the NBA.
STATS:
2022-23 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|120.5
|.516
|.423
|.727
|43.3
|26.3
|11.0
|5.5
|16.5
|LAL
|110.0
|.462
|.292
|.772
|44.8
|25.5
|7.5
|6.3
|14.0