GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Knicks

November 6, 202312:28 PM PST
LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
  1. Last Matchup: 03/11/2023 | LAC 106 - NYK 95 | K.Leonard: 38 PTS - I.Quickley: 26 PTS 
  2. The Knicks and Clippers meet for the first time this season, after Los Angeles won both meetings last season. Since 2012-13, the Clippers are 17-4 (.810) against the Knicks, one of four teams they gave a .800+ winning percentage against in that time (CHA, DET, LAL). 
  3. The Clippers have outscored opponents by 61 points through five games – their second highest scoring margin through five games in team history (2017-18, 69). 
  4. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both scored 30+ points in the Clippers overtime loss on Wednesday – the seventh time each scored 30+ in the same game. The Clippers are 5-2 in those games with both losses coming in overtime. 
  5. Paul George has scored 144 points through the first five games – the fourth-most points in Clippers history through five games of a season and most since the team moved to LA in 1984. This is also a career high for George to begin a season through five games. 
STATS:

2022-23 OPPONENT COMPARISON

PPGFG%3P%FT%REBASTSTLBLKTOV
LAC121.4.507.420.70443.825.411.24.615.8
NYK103.3.399.324.70450.821.28.32.314.2


