GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Knicks

LA Clippers vs. New York Knicks
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 03/11/2023 | LAC 106 - NYK 95 | K.Leonard: 38 PTS - I.Quickley: 26 PTS
- The Knicks and Clippers meet for the first time this season, after Los Angeles won both meetings last season. Since 2012-13, the Clippers are 17-4 (.810) against the Knicks, one of four teams they gave a .800+ winning percentage against in that time (CHA, DET, LAL).
- The Clippers have outscored opponents by 61 points through five games – their second highest scoring margin through five games in team history (2017-18, 69).
- Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both scored 30+ points in the Clippers overtime loss on Wednesday – the seventh time each scored 30+ in the same game. The Clippers are 5-2 in those games with both losses coming in overtime.
- Paul George has scored 144 points through the first five games – the fourth-most points in Clippers history through five games of a season and most since the team moved to LA in 1984. This is also a career high for George to begin a season through five games.
STATS:
2022-23 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|121.4
|.507
|.420
|.704
|43.8
|25.4
|11.2
|4.6
|15.8
|NYK
|103.3
|.399
|.324
|.704
|50.8
|21.2
|8.3
|2.3
|14.2