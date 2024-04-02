GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs.Kings

LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 02/25/2024 | LAC 107 - SAC 123 | N. Powell: 21 PTS - D. Fox: 33 PTS
- All three games between the Clippers and Kings this season have been decided by 14 or more points, with Los Angeles taking two of the three games. It is the third time in this series history that three or more games in a season were decided by 14+ points (also the 2001-02 and 1987-88 seasons).
- Since January 31, the Clippers have gone 14-3 on the road, including wins in their last five road contests. It is the second time in team history that the Clippers went 14-3 or better over a 17-game span on the road in a season (also 14-3 in 2015-16).
- Paul George is coming off a 41-point performance in Charlotte – his fifth road game with 40+ points as a Clipper. In team history, only Bob McAdoo (21) and World B. Free (6) have more 40-point road games.
- James Harden dished out 10 assists without turning the ball over in the Clippers’ win over Charlotte. It was his second such game this season, making him the first Clipper with multiple such games in a season since Lou Williams (2) in 2018-19.
- Norman Powell has made 147 three-pointers off the bench this season. He is two made threes away from tying the Clippers all-time record for threes made off the bench in a single season (149 by Luke Kennard in 2021-22 & Jamal Crawford in 2012-13).
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|116.3
|.493
|.387
|.822
|42.4
|25.7
|7.8
|5.2
|13.0
|SAC
|117.3
|.481
|.367
|.745
|43.7
|28.6
|7.6
|4.1
|13.3