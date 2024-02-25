GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Kings

LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 12/12/2023 | LAC 119 - SAC 99 | K. Leonard: 31 PTS - K. Murray: 17 PTS
- In two games against the Kings this season, the Clippers are outshooting Sacramento from the field, 53.1% to 44.2%. That is Los Angeles’ second-best field goal differential against any opponent this season (+9.6% vs. Miami).
- Los Angeles held the Grizzlies to 22.9% shooting from three in a 101-95 win on Friday. The Clippers are one of three teams that are undefeated this season when holding their opponent to 30.0% or worse shooting from beyond the arc (also Timberwolves and Lakers).
- Terance Mann pulled down seven rebounds in the fourth quarter on Friday. He is one of three players 6’5” or shorter to grab seven or more rebounds in the final quarter of a game this season, along with Russell Westbrook and Keldon Johnson.
- Kawhi Leonard has at least 30 points on 70.0% or better shooting in three straight games against Sacramento. The last player with at least three consecutive such games against the Kings was Michael Jordan from 1988 to 1989.
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|117.7
|.492
|.394
|.817
|43.1
|25.9
|7.9
|5.1
|13.1
|SAC
|118.6
|.484
|.370
|.732
|43.2
|28.7
|7.2
|4.0
|13.4