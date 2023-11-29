GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Kings

LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 3/03/2023 | LAC 127 - SAC 128 | P. George: 28 PTS - D. Fox: 33 PTS
- The last two games between the Clippers and Kings have been decided by exactly one point. The last time any head-to-head series had three consecutive one-point games was between the Celtics and Lakers (three games spanning the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons).
- The Clippers had six steals last game, surpassing 150 steals (now at 154) in their 16th game of the season. They are one of two teams to reach 150 steals in 16 or fewer games this season, along with Orlando.
- James Harden owns a 34-8 (.810) career record against the Kings. Among active players, only Chris Paul (44) and Mike Conley (36) have won more games against Sacramento in their career.
- Russell Westbrook has nine career triple-doubles against Sacramento, the second most by any player against the Kings in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain (12). Westbrook’s teams have a combined record of 7-2 against the Kings when he records a triple-double.
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|111.8
|.465
|.357
|.771
|45.3
|24.3
|9.6
|4.8
|14.5
|DEN
|116.1
|.464
|.351
|.728
|43.6
|27.3
|7.8
|4.5
|13.8