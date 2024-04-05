GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Jazz

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 12/08/2023 | LAC 117 - UTA 103 | K. Leonard: 41 PTS - J. Collins: 20 PTS
- The Clippers beat the Nuggets on Thursday despite shooting 37.8% overall and 21.2% from three. It was their first win when shooting below 38.0% from the field and 25.0% from three since November 11, 2019 versus Toronto (98-88 win).
- Paul George scored 28 points and added three steals in the win over Denver. It was his 17th game this season with at least 25 points and multiple steals. In the last 40 years, the only Clipper with more such games in a single season was Kawhi Leonard in 2019-20 (19).
- George is on pace for his ninth season averaging at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.00 steals per game (min. 60% of team games played). That is tied with Anthony Davis and James Harden for the second most such seasons among active players behind LeBron James (20).
- The Clippers have the second-oldest active roster in the NBA this season (28 years, 345 days on average). The Jazz have the second youngest (24 years, 162 days on average).
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|115.8
|.490
|.385
|.822
|42.4
|25.6
|7.8
|5.1
|13.0
|UTA
|116.1
|.468
|.356
|.831
|45.6
|27.6
|6.5
|5.7
|15.7