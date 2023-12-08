GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Jazz

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 10/27/2023 | LAC 118 - UTA 120 | P. George: 36 PTS - L. Markkanen: 35 PTS
- After going 3-7 over their first 10 games of the year, the Clippers have won seven of their last 10 to get to .500. LA has allowed 106.9 points per game during this recent stretch (since November 17), third best in the NBA during that span (MIN – 104.9, MEM – 105.9).
- The Clippers defeated the Nuggets on Wednesday despite trailing, 36-21, after the first quarter. The last time LA came to win after trailing by 15+ points after the opening frame was March 29, 2022 against Utah (0-5 in such games in between).
- James Harden is averaging 21.3 points, 8.3 assists and 2.50 steals over his last four games while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three-point range. Over his first 11 games this year, Harden averaged 14.1 points, 6.2 assists and 1.36 steals on 44.2/36.7 shooting splits.
- Paul George has scored more than 30 points in each of his last three games against the Jazz, and looks to become the fifth player in last 30 years to do this in four straight games, joining Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|112.9
|.469
|.366
|.772
|44.8
|24.8
|9.0
|4.9
|13.4
|UTA
|111.3
|.445
|.353
|.807
|47.1
|26.4
|6.4
|5.6
|17.8