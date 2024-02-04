GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Heat

LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 01/01/2024 | LAC 121 - MIA 104 | K. Leonard: 24 PTS - E. Adebayo: 21 PTS
- Los Angeles has won seven of its last eight games, with each of the seven wins coming by 10+ points. The Clippers have had eight or more straight wins come by double-digits in a season just once – an eight-game streak in 2020-21.
- Including Friday at Detroit, the Clippers have shot at least 50.0% from the field and 40.0% from three in 15 games this season, which trails only the Thunder (20) and Pacers (18) for most in the NBA. The Clippers are 14-1 (.933) when reaching those marks this season.
- Paul George has made at least three three-pointers in eight straight games against Miami. The only longer such streak against the Heat in NBA history was nine games by James Harden from 2016 to 2019.
- Kawhi Leonard has five games this season with 30+ points and no turnovers. He is the only Clippers player to have at least five such games in a single season since they moved to Los Angeles in 1984.
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|118.5
|.496
|.394
|.811
|43.3
|26.2
|8.1
|5.4
|12.9
|MIA
|110.4
|.461
|.375
|.822
|41.9
|25.7
|7.2
|3.3
|13.2