GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Heat

February 4, 202410:16 AM PST
LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
  1. Last Matchup:  01/01/2024 | LAC 121 - MIA 104 | K. Leonard: 24 PTS - E. Adebayo: 21 PTS
  2. Los Angeles has won seven of its last eight games, with each of the seven wins coming by 10+ points. The Clippers have had eight or more straight wins come by double-digits in a season just once – an eight-game streak in 2020-21.
  3. Including Friday at Detroit, the Clippers have shot at least 50.0% from the field and 40.0% from three in 15 games this season, which trails only the Thunder (20) and Pacers (18) for most in the NBA. The Clippers are 14-1 (.933) when reaching those marks this season.
  4. Paul George has made at least three three-pointers in eight straight games against Miami. The only longer such streak against the Heat in NBA history was nine games by James Harden from 2016 to 2019.
  5. Kawhi Leonard has five games this season with 30+ points and no turnovers. He is the only Clippers player to have at least five such games in a single season since they moved to Los Angeles in 1984.
PPGFG%3P%FT%REBASTSTLBLKTOV
LAC118.5.496.394.81143.326.28.15.412.9
MIA110.4.461.375.82241.925.77.23.313.2

