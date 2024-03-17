GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Hawks

LA Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 2/5/2024 | LAC 149 - ATL 144 | K. Leonard: 36 PTS - D. Hunter: 27 PTS
- The Clippers have won back-to-back games against the Hawks after dropping the previous two games in the series. Los Angeles has scored at least 120 points in consecutive games against Atlanta for the second time in franchise history (also January 1975).
- All nine Clippers that played in LA’s 149-144 win over Atlanta on February 5 scored eight or more points and made at least half of their field-goal attempts. It was only the second game in franchise history where the Clippers had nine different players with 8+ points and 50.0%+ shooting (also March 6, 2014 at Lakers).
- The Clippers have scored 100 or more points in each of their last 57 home games, the longest streak in franchise history. The only team with a longer active streak of home games reaching the century mark is the Pacers, who have done so in 62 straight.
- Paul George sits at 197 made threes on the season, looking to join J.J Redick as the only Clippers to make 200 threes in a single season. Redick did so three different times, making 201 in 2016-17 and 200 in 2014-15 and 2015-16.
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|116.8
|.492
|.388
|.818
|42.7
|25.8
|7.8
|5.1
|13.0
|ATL
|119.4
|.464
|.362
|.804
|44.9
|26.1
|7.5
|4.6
|13.3