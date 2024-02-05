GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Hawks

LA Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 01/28/2023 | LAC 120 - ATL 113 | K. Leonard: 32 PTS - T. Young: 31 PTS
- This will be the first meeting of the season between the Clippers and Hawks. These teams have split the season series in each of the last five seasons with the last sweep coming by the Clippers in 2017-18.
- Since the start of 2024, the Clips are averaging 61.3 points per game in the second half, third in the NBA, while shooting 44.4 percent from three, best in the NBA. Paul George leads the NBA in made threes in the second half since January 1 with 34 (34-for-74, 45.9%).
- Kawhi Leonard has scored at least 25 points on 50.0% or better shooting in five straight games, all on the road. The only Clippers to have longer road streaks with 25+ points on 50% shooting in a single season are Elton Brand (8 in 2005-06) and Bob McAdoo (7 in 1973-74).
- James Harden had 21 points and 11 assists Sunday, his 17th game this season with double-digit assists. His 8.5 assist-per-game average is currently the fourth highest by a player in his first season with the Clippers (Norm Nixon – _11.1; Chris Paul – _9.1; Mark Jackson – _8.8).
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|118.1
|.495
|.395
|.812
|43.4
|26.2
|8.1
|5.4
|13.0
|ATL
|121.2
|.466
|.360
|.811
|45.0
|25.9
|7.8
|4.4
|13.6