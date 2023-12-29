GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Grizzlies

LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 11/12/2023 | LAC 101 - MEM 105 | P. George: 26 PTS - D. Bane: 27 PTS
- James Harden led the Clippers in points, assists, steals and blocks (including ties) last game. It was the third time he’s led his team in all four categories in a game this season – more times than any other player in the NBA in 2023-24.
- The Clippers have made at least 40 field goals in each of their last 14 games, tied for the longest active streak in the NBA with the Knicks. The last time the Clippers had that long of a run of games with 40+ field goals was from March-April 1985 (17 straight).
- Including this season at 63.5 percent, Ivica Zubac has had at least 60.0 percent shooting from the field over the past three seasons – DeAndre Jordan is the only other Clipper to have three straight seasons shooting at least 60.0 percent (six straight, minimum 3.7 FGM per team game).
- Normal Powell is a perfect 25-of-25 from the free-throw line in December. Powell has had one other month in his career to attempt at least 10 free-throws and make each, going 13- for-13 in March 2016 in his rookie season.
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|116.6
|.485
|.381
|.803
|43.7
|25.3
|8.2
|5.2
|13.2
|MEM
|107.3
|.439
|.334
|.770
|42.4
|24.0
|7.5
|6.7
|14.9