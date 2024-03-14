GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Bulls

LA Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 03/09/2024 | LAC 112 - CHI 102 | P. George: 22 PTS - D. DeRozan: 24 PTS
- The Clippers beat the Bulls earlier this March despite trailing by 11 points at the end of the first half. It was the first comeback win for the Clippers when trailing the Bulls by double-digits entering the second half in matchup history.
- The Clippers are 13-5 (.722) while shooting 39.8 percent from beyond the arc on the road since the New Year. That is the best record in the NBA and the third-best three-point percentage in the league while away from home in that time.
- Kawhi Leonard is fourth in the NBA with 98 steals while Paul George is fifth with 90. The Clippers have not had two players finish within the top-five in the league in steals since moving from Buffalo to San Diego ahead of the 1978-79 season.
- Norman Powell has gone 77-of-160 from beyond the arc on the road this season (48.1%). That is the highest among the 75 NBA players this season with at least 150 three-point attempts on the road.
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|116.9
|.491
|.386
|.817
|42.9
|25.8
|7.8
|5.1
|13.1
|CHI
|111.8
|.465
|.357
|.794
|43.7
|24.7
|7.6
|4.9
|12.3