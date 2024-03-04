GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Bucks

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Last Matchup: 02/10/2023 | LAC 106 - MIL 119 | B. Boston Jr.: 20 PTS - G. Antetokounmpo: 35 PTS
- Since the beginning of the 2012-13 season, the Clippers are averaging 112.3 points per game in road games against the Bucks. That’s tied for the second-highest PPG at Milwaukee in that time (New Orleans – 112.33 to LA’s 112.27).
- Following their 89-88 win over Minnesota, the Clippers are now 2-0 this season in games decided by exactly one point. Last season, Los Angeles was 0-5 in one-point games.
- Yesterday’s game with the T-Wolves was the first time this season an NBA game featured both teams scoring fewer than 90 points. The only season to not see such a game until so late in the calendar was 1967-68 when the first one was an 88-82 Pistons win over Seattle on March 18, 1968.
- After his 32-point performance in Sunday’s win, Kawhi Leonard is now 113-36 (.758) in his career (including playoffs) when scoring 30+ points. The only players with better winning percentages in 30-point games in NBA history (min. 100 GP, incl. playoffs) are Hal Greer (.822), Larry Bird (.820) and Sam Jones (.763).
- Sunday was James Harden’s 299th game with 10+ assists. The only active players with 300 double-digit assist games are Chris Paul (588), Russell Westbrook (405) and LeBron James (315).
STATS:
2023-24 OPPONENT COMPARISON
|PPG
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|LAC
|117.4
|.492
|.389
|.818
|42.9
|25.9
|7.9
|5.0
|13.0
|MIL
|121.5
|.493
|.376
|.770
|44.3
|26.6
|7.0
|5.2
|12.7