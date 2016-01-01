Clippers Sweep Road Trip With 95-89 Win vs. Pelicans

Rowan Kavner

Score: LAC 95 – NOP 89

NEW ORLEANS – The Clippers departed for their final four games of a five-game road trip knowing they’d be without Blake Griffin, yet found a way to make history as the final buzzer sounded in New Orleans after their fifth straight win.

Through spacing the floor, timely play from a new-look backup rotation, J.J. Redick’s light-out shooting, defensive intensity at the most opportune times and stepped up play from the veterans they count on, the Clippers (21-13) entered the New Year after a 95-89 victory against the Pelicans (10-22) having just completed their first five-game road sweep ever.

Chris Paul struggled shooting all night, beginning the game 2-for-17 from the floor, but after a Jamal Crawford basket retook the lead for the Clippers, who got a stop at the other end, Paul didn’t hesitate as he stepped back and nailed a clutch jumper to give the Clippers a three-point lead with a minute left.

Crawford would come up with another basket late and the Clippers responded on defense the way they needed to, as DeAndre Jordan made a stop and Austin Rivers followed by forcing a turnover to seal the deal in New Orleans. Jordan finished with 11 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks.

The Clippers had their largest lead of the night after a Cole Aldrich layup early in the fourth quarter to take a 76-65 lead, before the Pelicans’ size and transition game gave the backups’ some issues, as Ryan Anderson got going to spark a 13-2 New Orleans run and tie the game up for the first time since the first half.

Defense had been crucial to the Clippers leading the majority of the night, and it picked back up after the starters returned to the game, allowing the Clippers to get back up by four points. The Clippers forced 16 Pelicans turnovers and scored 24 points off those mistakes.

But the Pelicans weren’t done, as Tyreke Evans attacked and tied the game back up, then gave the Pelicans their first lead of the second half driving to the rim. The Clippers and Pelicans stayed within four points of each other the final 7:48 of the night, before the Clippers’ defense persevered late.

It started as an uphill climb for the Clippers, with J.J. Redick the only Clippers getting anything going, scoring each of the Clippers’ first 13 points of the night. Jordan’s dunk with 3:23 left in the first quarter was the first basket for the Clippers not by Redick, yet despite starting 5-for-18 from the floor, the Clippers trailed by just two points at that point.

The Clippers shot 37.5 percent in the first half but still led, 50-48, at halftime, closing the second quarter on a 21-12 run capped by a Paul Pierce 3-pointer which gave the Clippers their first lead of the game.

Redick was 6-for-9 at the half with 17 points. Rivers and Redick combined to go 5-for-6 from 3 in the first half after combining to go 9-for-12 from 3 in Charlotte.

Key Moment: Jrue Holiday made a jumper with 53 seconds left, and Crawford responded with his second basket in the last minute and a half. Then Jordan got a piece of Anthony Davis’ next attempt, and it was over after two made free throws from Paul.

Clippers Star: J.J. Redick – Redick went 6-for-9 in the first half and hit his first three 3-pointers, scoring the Clippers’ first 13 points of the game. It took more than eight and a half minutes in the first quarter for a Clippers player not named Redick to score, as DeAndre Jordan put down a dunk with 3:23 remaining. Redick’s shooting allowed the Clippers to still stay within two points of the Pelicans despite their slow start offensively.

Pelicans Star: Ryan Anderson – He led the Pelicans’ fourth-quarter comeback to make it anybody’s game late. The Pelicans took advantage of size during that stretch by going straight to Anderson, who had 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

X-Factor: DeAndre Jordan – He had 11 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks, including one huge one at the end of the game. Jordan came up with his first 20-rebound game of the month at the right time, with the Clippers going against a Pelicans team with size.

Quotes:

DeAndre Jordan – “It’s showing we’re maturing a little bit. We’re learning to play with each other, people are picking their spots and learning each other more, so whenever Blake is back we’ll be a lot stronger.”

J.J. Redick – “We talked about it during the first timeout a few of us on the bench, we were just like. ‘Let’s keep it close for a while. We’ll get our energy, we’ll get our rhythm. ‘We just didn’t have it at the beginning of the game, so I just wanted to be aggressive and get us going offensively.”

Chris Paul – “It showed a lot of perseverance. We did it together. It wasn’t like it was just one unit.”