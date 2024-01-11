CLIPPERS SEASON MEMBERSHIPS, LED BY THE WALL,ON SALE NOW FOR INTUIT DOME

Clippers fans can get their Chuckmark and unlock Wall access at www.clippers.com/chuckmark.

Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome, the new home of the LA Clippers, will open this summer in Inglewood and season memberships for The Wall and the rest of the arena are now available for sale. The Wall is on the baseline adjacent to the visitor’s bench, and its 51 uninterrupted rows will build Clippers home court advantage.

The Wall is built for Clippers fans only and fans in the section will follow The Wall Code, which includes guidelines for ticket resale and restricting opposing team gear.

Clippers fans can join The Wall by purchasing season memberships now, or by registering for a Chuckmark to gain access to single-game tickets. It takes 30 seconds or less to get Chuckmark-certified at www.clippers.com/chuckmark. A Chuckmark gives fans early access to merchandise drops, sweepstakes, and special ticket offers starting this season. Next season at Intuit Dome, a Chuckmark will also earn fans access to The Wall, discounted concessions, and more.