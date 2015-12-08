Cassell Thankful For Bond With Late Flip Saunders

Rowan Kavner

MINNEAPOLIS –It was the late Flip Saunders who gave Sam Cassell his first chance at coaching with the Timberwolves.

Saunders touched the lives of many on the Clippers, and it was a strange feeling for Cassell, who played for and coached alongside the former Timberwolves coach, as the Clippers traveled to Minnesota for the first time this season.

“It’s not tough as much as it is different,” Cassell said before Monday’s game. “When he came back here, he’d make his way to see me. I know that he’s here in spirit, but just seeing his presence and his joking ways with me, I definitely miss that.”

Mostly, Cassell said, Saunders would joke with him about their old times together.

Saunders was the head coach of the Wizards from 2009-12. It was in May 2009 when Saunders named Cassell an assistant, giving the former player his first professional coaching job. Cassell would go on to spend five seasons with the Wizards.

A lot of the joking between the two in their reunions since would reference their early days together with the Wizards, a time Cassell quipped they “traded all their good players.” Four of the Wizards’ top five leading scorers from the 2009-10 season were either gone before the 2010-11 season or traded during that year.

It was there where Cassell learned when it meant to be in rebuilding mode.

“Those are the things we’d always talk about,” Cassell said. “Last time I came here last year, we talked about that, just the process. People don’t want to deal with the process, they just want to win right away, but no one wanted to deal with the process.”

But it wasn’t patience Cassell learned the most from Saunders; that was something he was forced to have given the circumstances.

It was more about execution, and where he learned that the most was not from his days coaching alongside Saunders, but from playing for the head coach, which he did in Minnesota from 2003-05.

Cassell averaged 19.8 points and 7.3 assists his first year with the Timberwolves, on a team that went to the Western Conference Finals. That was the last time Minnesota made the playoffs, but it didn’t stop Saunders from getting on him at the time.

“He was a fun-loving, joking guy, but certain things as far as his offense, he was intense about his play calls,” Cassell remembered. “Everybody had to be in order. Me being the point guard, him being a former guard, if I wasn’t running something right, he’d get really pissed at me. I was having a great year when we had a great season here, and he was getting pissed at me.

“Even if we were winning by 14, 15 points, I remember him saying, ‘Don’t mess with the game...The game is too important.’”

Cassell won’t forget the lessons he learned from his former coach, a man he considers more a friend and mentor than anything.

He’s forever thankful for Flip Saunders.

“He got me into this coaching business,” Cassell said. “He knew I always wanted to coach when I played for him. When I had an opportunity to coach, he grabbed me as soon as I retired. That’s dedication.”

Saunders’ passing was tough for Cassell, and it may have been equally hard for Doc Rivers, who said he thought a lot about it the day before the game.

“I guess I’m still in somewhat a disbelief,” Rivers said. “Everybody processes things differently. For this one, I was thinking about it today as well, like, you’re still waiting for him.”

As tough as it was not to see Saunders on the sideline, Rivers can see the former coach’s lasting mark all around him in Minnesota.