JB is Where Coach Allen Once Was:

Gravitating Toward the DJ Booth

Musically-inclined Celtics star Jaylen Brown has a budding interest in deejaying, the art in which assistant coach Jerome Allen is well-versed and willing to teach.

by Taylor Snow

BOSTON – About an hour after helping the Boston Celtics gobble up the New Orleans Pelicans in a 35-point blowout win, Jaylen Brown, dressed in a warm, gray flannel and a black Mighty Ducks baseball cap, exits TD Garden into the frigid air of a mid-January Boston night.

He’s left basketball behind, and now he’s got music on his mind.

The 6-foot-7 wing receives a few surprised double-takes and nods of recognition from lingering fans as he steps onto an escalator lined with Celtic-green LED lights, and then rides to the second floor of the Hub on Causeway complex to duck inside the West End’s newest night club, Big Night Live.

As soon as he walks through the venue’s double-doors, Brown is met by the wall-shaking bass coming from the next room over where an opening-act deejay set is warming up hundreds of vibrant clubgoers. But rather than step out onto the dance floor, Brown turns down a back hallway and keeps walking until he comes face-to-face with the main act of the night – Shaquille O’Neal.

In this setting, however, the former Celtics center and man of many pseudonyms is not known as “Shaq,” but rather “DJ Diesel.” And he was about to tear through this building like a runaway train out of North Station.

“What you about to play?” Brown coolly asks after dapping up the NBA Hall-of-Famer. “What’s the playlist?”

“I don’t know yet,” Shaq shrugs, elaborating moments later, “I can’t ever tell until I look at the crowd.”

“So, you just press the buttons, or you do the spinning too?” Brown asks.

“Yeah, I spin,” the 7-foot-1 gentle giant responds, flicking his wrists out in front of his torso to mimic a deejay scratching a vinyl.

“Well I’m about to watch you,” Brown says before letting his new friend get to work. “I’m a fly on the wall.”

One who, on this night, is ready and anxious to learn about the art of deejaying.

What sets Brown apart from many of his NBA peers is his endless appetite for knowledge and his constant desire to acquire it. A perfect example is how he spent his first professional paycheck shortly after getting drafted in the summer of 2016.

“Most people get cars, most people buy just whatever,” Brown tells Celtics.com, “but my first big purchase, I can honestly say, was a mini grand piano.”

At the time, the 19-year-old’s experience behind the keys was limited at best. Brown’s family didn’t have the means to afford him lessons during his youth in Marietta, Georgia. But as a lifelong music lover, he had always desired to tap into his musical potential.

“Music is just naturally a part of me,” Brown says. “Before I can remember what right or wrong was, music has just been there. My mom listened to music when she was pregnant with me, and it’s just always been around.”

As time went on, Brown’s library of instruments expanded. He bought an 88-key keyboard, a guitar, a MiniNova synthesizer, and a beat machine, which he would often pack up and take with him on road trips during his rookie season. He would often fill the little free time he had by teaching himself how to play the instruments and learning how to create his own beats on the touch-pad machine. Making music ultimately became an outlet for him.

“It just keeps you engaged in something outside of basketball,” Brown says. “When you go home, it keeps you out of trouble.”

It also helped to create balance in Brown’s life. Sometimes it’s difficult to break away from the time-consuming grind of an NBA season, but he believes that it’s beneficial for one’s mental health to pursue other hobbies outside of the game.

“I think it’s good to have something to kind of reset yourself,” he says. “Basketball is definitely number one for me, but having things outside of basketball that I’m interested in – music, fashion, education – allows me to still keep that love for the game. Sometimes when it’s all basketball, people get stressed or annoyed or sometimes they get overexerted. If it’s always fresh, it’s always new. And then it keeps that same, good feeling.”

Over the last few years, the piano has become Brown’s instrument of choice. He’s taught himself the basics online and will often use it as a tool to decompress after a long day.

“Every now and then if I’ve got a headache or I’m stressed out, I’ll sometimes just get on the piano and play for a little bit,” the fourth-year NBA veteran explains.

The next step is to take lessons so that he can reach his goal of performing in front of an audience.

“I’m actually looking for a dope pianist to teach me, because I want to do a recital one day,” he says eagerly. “I don’t think that will be any time soon, but maybe like two or three years from now.”

The machine, on the other hand, has been collecting dust over the last couple of years. Brown admits that he hasn’t devoted any time to making beats in two years, though it’s something he wants to pick up again.

“It might be something I get back into, for sure,” Brown suggests. “It’s something that I tried, but it takes a lot of time, focus and energy, especially to create one from scratch. And right now, I’m all basketball. But there’s different forms of music and stuff that I’m into. Maybe I’m not making beats right now, but I think in talking to different people, I want to start learning how to deejay.”

When that day comes, Brown knows exactly who he can turn to for guidance.

"I look at music sort of like basketball. I see a rhythm, I see a beat – the beat of the ball sounds like it could be the beat of a drum." "The pace, the motion, the fluidity is all the same.”

Jerome Allen, just like Brown, was born into music. The main difference is that Allen came into the world nearly a quarter of a century earlier, in 1973, which coincidentally was also the birth year of his favorite genre of music, hip-hop.

Though, that’s not the genre on which the fourth-year Celtics assistant coach was raised. Growing up in Philadelphia, Allen would listen to his grandparents’ and mother’s 8-track and vinyl collection, which was comprised of a mix between rhythm and blues, soul and R&B. The collection included the likes of BB King, Clash Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, Four Tops, Howard Melvin and the Blue Notes, The Main Ingredient and Five Stairsteps, among many others.

“My mother, when she turned the music on, it was either to block my sister and I out, clean, or just to kind of feel the vibe of a Sunday afternoon,” Allen recalls. “And I just kind of gravitated towards it.”

Allen particularly began to gravitate toward hip-hop as it began to take off. He started collecting tapes of his own and would record radio hits on his boombox while listening to Lady B’s Sunday afternoon hip-hop segment on Power 99. He developed a fondness toward Philly artists and groups, such as Cool C, Schoolly D, DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, Tuff Crew and Three Times Dope.

By the time he went off to college at the University of Pennsylvania, Allen’s music collection had grown quite large. Though, he was just getting started. He and his college friends would often stroll down to the Funk-O Mart on Market Street in downtown Philly, where they could satisfy all of their musical desires.

“Sometimes we would spend hours and hours inside the store looking for certain artists or rappers from other parts of the country,” Allen says. “Plus, I was just recording all the local shows, since at the time you could record a cassette right off of the radio. I just had all these tapes, listening to music probably when I should have been in class.”

When he wasn’t listening to music, Allen was hooping. The 6-foot-4 guard became one of UPenn’s greatest players of all time, setting the program record for assists and steals, while also winning consecutive Ivy League Player of the Year awards in 1993 and 1994.

In 1995, Allen was drafted 49th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves, which forced him to finally move out of Philadelphia for the first time in his life. From that point on, he would hardly stay put, as he would move more than a dozen times over the course of his 14-year pro-ball career. His short-lived NBA career took him from Minnesota, to Indiana, to Denver and then to Milwaukee. Most of his professional hoops days, however, were spent over in Europe, where he played for various clubs in France, Turkey, Italy, Spain and Greece.

Allen made his first international stop in 1997 in Limoges, France – a small city of about 135,000 people and the home of the Limoges Cercle Saint-Pierre club of the Pro A League. There, he experienced a much different pace of life than he was used to in the United States. His days in Limoges consisted of waking up, playing basketball, coming home and, that’s about it. He had never experienced such solitude, especially during the 156-day stretch of rain, which he remembers vividly to this day.

By the time he moved onto his next stop in Istanbul, Turkey in 1999, he was ready to start up a new hobby in order to fill his personal life with a bit more energy. That’s when he got in touch with his newlywedded wife Aida back home in Philadelphia and asked her if she would go to the store and pick up a set of turntables for him.

“I met with his cousin, who is also a deejay, and we went and purchased all this high-end equipment that I know nothing about,” Aida recalls. “I’m just there to provide the credit card and to transport these highly valuable assets of his now to him.”

The request came as a total surprise to Aida, and she admittedly questioned it at first. She still remembers the gist of the conversation she had with her husband right when she arrived at their apartment in Istanbul.

“I kept saying, ‘Oh my goodness. Jerome, are you kidding me?’”

“Aida yes!” he insisted.

“Deejaying, really? You can start like anything else, but all this big equipment –

where are you going to put it?”

“Well, right here,” he said, pointing toward an empty spot in their living room.

“Right here?” she asked incredulously. “In our living room? Like really? Right here?”

“So yeah, it was a little shocking at first. But it kind of made things really sane, as I think about it.”

In other words, it helped to bring completion to her husband’s lifestyle, as it gave him an outlet to turn to outside of basketball. On top of that, it also brought their family and friends closer together.

“Every time we had a visitor from the US, there had to be a rap battle, like a family rap challenge,” Aida remembers. “It was crazy. But it kept us connected, and it kept us entertained, and gave us the ability to have fun.”

Allen even found a way to bring his two worlds together, as he would provide entertainment for his Ülkerspor teammates, as well as players from the 12 other men’s and women’s teams scattered across Turkey’s most populous city.

“On Sundays, we would all hang out and get together after our games,” Jerome says. “Whether it was eating at my house, or whether it was me eventually playing music. So it eventually helped me with my downtime, but it also provided a service to have us just get together.”

It didn’t take long for Aida to realize how positive of an impact this newfound passion was having on her husband’s life. He found a new element to thrive in when he wasn’t playing basketball, and it was bringing out the best in him.

“It’s funny in life how you can just put on so many different masks and have so many different hats, and when you wear the hat that you love, you see the light,” Aida says. “ So that’s just how I see it with him. When he’s doing that in particular, he’s really shining.”

Over time, Allen’s deejaying developed from a hobby into what he now considers to be a part-time profession. Throughout the years, he’s provided his services in all sorts of capacities, such as clubs, private parties, barbeque cookouts, baby showers in the Hamptons, and the most difficult of them all –weddings.

“I always say, if you can go do a wedding and have the dance floor crowded from the time they open up the dance floor until the time they pull the plug, you’re probably a pretty good DJ,” Allen claims. “Because at most weddings you have the range of age varies from small kids to the elderly. So you’re going to have to play The Temptations for the older crowd, and you’re going to have to play some Lil Baby for the younger crowd. But if you can keep everybody engaged and understand the rhythm and who to play for and all that, then you’re pretty good.”

Allen’s good enough that even his four kids seek out his services. Aida says that her husband’s deejaying helps him to connect with their 24-year-old twins Jerome and Taylor, 18-year-old Jordan and 10-year-old Roman.

“He deejays all of Jordan’s parties, things at their schools,” Aida says. “Things that her friends might need, he sends them playlists. Roman, he’s in AAU basketball, so he’s done Christmas parties for his teams. He does a lot for these kids and they love the music.”

As for his other family, the Celtics, let’s just say that some players were skeptical at first.

“I remember when he first told us he deejayed,” Jayson Tatum recalls with a hint of doubt in his voice.

“Yeah, most people when I tell them I deejay, they don’t take me seriously,” Allen laughs.

That changed two Decembers ago, however, when Allen showed up to the team’s annual holiday party for homeless children at the Auerbach Center with his turntables and put on a show to remember.

“When we had that Christmas party and he was actually deejaying,” Tatum says with a raise of his eyebrows, “I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s pretty crazy.”

He and Marcus Smart at one point joined Allen in the booth to see how much work he was actually doing. Simply put – they were impressed. The whole team was, enough so that they had him run it back for this past December’s holiday party.

“You could call him like a real deejay,” Tatum says. “Like he’s got all the turntables and he’s got his laptop and all the playlists and headphones. Like he really knows how to deejay.”

“He’s got some skills,” adds Smart. “Like he’s got some real skills. He’s definitely better than we expected.”

Allen has offered up his services to the players in case they ever need some live entertainment at a private event or party. Smart says he hopes to get Allen to deejay at one of his YounGameChanger Foundation events later this year.

As for Tatum, he says he might be giving Allen a call “15 years down the line” from now. “A long, long time from now if I ever get married, I’ll have him deejay the wedding,” the 21-year-old All-Star says with a boyish grin.

Allen has also told the players that he’s more than willing to teach them how to deejay if they’re open to learning. No one has taken him up on that offer yet, but he may have at least piqued the interest of one potential student.

After downing the Pelicans, Allen and Brown head back to the locker room, change out of their game day attire, and then meet up inside the adjacent coaches’ lounge. They sit down to chat, not about the matchup that just unfolded, but about their shared passion outside the game. Music is a topic that could keep them talking for hours if they had the time.

Brown starts off the conversation on a light note, asking Allen to share his top five most influential artists, to which the coach rubs his chin in deep thought. He places rappers Jay-Z and Biggie Smalls atop his list, and then he starts dishing out names in random order: Big Daddy Kane, Stevie Wonder, Babyface, The Delfonics.

About two dozen names later, Brown cuts him off. “OK, we know your Rolodex,” he jokes. Then he starts listing off some of his favorite artists and producers, all of whom hail from his neck of the woods in and around Atlanta: OutKast, Zaytoven, Kanye West, Summer Walker, Lil Baby.

The two diverse lists say a lot about the generational gap between Allen and Brown. But while their taste in music may be different, their philosophies are quite similar in that they’ve both found a way to link their two greatest loves.

“For me, I look at music sort of like basketball,” Brown says. “I see a rhythm, I see a beat – the beat of the ball sounds like it could be the beat of a drum. The pace, the motion, the fluidity is all the same. So music has always been a part of me, and basketball, I look at it the same way. Music is an art. Basketball is a form of art.”

“It’s probably one of the most important forms of art that’s been given to us,” Allen chimes in.

“It’s definitely the most influential,” Brown adds.

“Music, it can make you happy, it can make you sad, it can get you excited,” says Allen. “It can make you move, it can put you in a calm space. It just does so many things. I think all the different genres speak to how many different ways people can be creative.”

In many ways, Allen believes, it’s similar to how basketball players use creativity in their actions on the court.

“From a music standpoint, how producers break down sound is pretty much the same way that an unbelievable offensive player will break down a defender,” he explains. “It’s the twists, the angles, the sharp cuts, the flowing movement of the ball being an extension of someone’s hand, the abrupt stops, the changes of directions and pace – start, stop, go – that’s all consistent with music.”

Another consistency, Brown notes, is the crowd control factor. Whether it’s an artist on the court or an artist in the booth, there lies an ability to dictate the environment with the flick of a wrist.

“I think it’s the same as playing basketball on a court as you control the crowd while you’ve got the ball in your hands,” Brown notes. “It’s the same thing when you’re making music and you’re controlling the energy that’s around you.”

Though obviously not every basketball player is capable of deejaying and not every deejay is capable of playing basketball. It takes a patient, creative mind to be able to do both.

Allen possesses such qualities, and that’s why he’s been successful in both fields. He also sees such qualities in Brown, which is why he thinks the young Celtics star could also have a future in deejaying should he choose to pursue it.

“For one, he’s a thinker,” Allen explains. “So he slows stuff down long enough to really think about his composition, and doing that just breaks things apart – they start to fragment. And if he can do that with sound and bring it all back together and re-arrange it, there you go.

“It’s like in basketball – I see him working on the jab-step. But it’s not really just about the jab-step, because he’s thinking about selling the spin dribble. But he’s starting with the first element of it, which is to jab step and find the angle and the force at which that movement is credible just to set a guy up for something else. I’ve seen him stand on the floor and really just be meticulous in just a simple jab, knowing where he ultimately was going. And that’s just like being a producer – to extract one simple sound knowing where they’re going afterward.”

While Brown knows where he’s going on the court, he’s still in the process of figuring out where his passion for music will take him. He’s in no rush to figure that out, nor should he be as his basketball career continues to climb.

But that doesn’t mean Brown’s musical goals won’t be met at some point. He would love to eventually find a piano instructor so that he can put on a dope recital in a concert hall. He’d like to kick back and learn a few songs to play on his guitar. And someday, he hopes to learn how to deejay, for which he’ll most likely turn toward his coach for help.

“My mama told me you could learn a lot from anybody if you’re willing to listen. That if you pay attention, you can learn a lot,” Brown says. “For me, a lot of the stuff that I’m interested in I teach myself just because it just gives me something to do, stay out of trouble, and I like the journey of trying to figure it out myself.

“But I know if I need advice from anybody, I know where to go,” he adds, nodding toward Allen. “If I have any questions or anything like that I’ll definitely be swinging by.”

By the time Allen and Brown wrap up their conversation, the locker room has emptied out with the exception of a couple of attendants tidying up the area. It’s getting late now, which means it’s time for Allen to take his kids home (once he finds his misplaced car keys).

As for Brown, he’s got a performance to catch next door.

"I’ve got some more to learn, maybe take some lessons and learn from some people, but I could see myself [deejaying]. It’s definitely coming, for sure."

It’s nearing midnight by the time Brown makes his way up to a private suite in the upper left corner of Big Night Live. From there, he has a bird’s eye view of Shaq, who is already hard at work behind the raised-up booth at center-stage. Brown turns his wide-eyed gaze out toward the hundreds of tipsy clubgoers, who are bobbing around like buoys in a raging sea. The sight aligns perfectly with his thoughts of one day standing in Shaq’s place on stage.

“I don’t really go out like that, and I’m particular with the music I like to listen to,” Brown says. "So, if I were to do something, it would make sense to be able to make my own playlist – be able to show up, and rather than be the person standing around on their phone, I’ll be the one operating, controlling the scene.”

Brown’s face lights up as Shaq transitions into a dubstep rendition of Kendrick Lamar’s m.A.A.D. city, and he turns his attention back toward the stage. He breaks out in laughter as Shaq, already drenched in sweat, hypes up the crowd with a series of energetic fist pumps. Many in attendance are sporting “O’Neal” Celtics and Lakers jerseys, some of which are being held up in the air as tokens of support for the larger-than-life celebrity.

“Just as an athlete, as a part of that whole ‘shut-up-and-dribble’ movement, just seeing athletes being able to be outside of the box that people put them in (is admirable),” Brown says. “Like Shaq stopped playing years ago and I think his brand is still just as relevant as it was when he was playing. So just to see him is cool, man. Just to see an athlete being respected and being embraced in a different community outside of what he initially started in I think is really dope.”

So dope, in fact, that Brown can picture himself eventually joining the same community.

“I definitely want to do it one day,” he says. “Absolutely. I’ve got some more to learn, maybe take some lessons and learn from some people, but I could see myself doing that. It’s definitely coming, for sure.”

When the day comes that he’s ready to learn, he knows exactly who he can call for advice.

DJ Jerome will be there, with turntables in tow, ready to teach DJ Jaylen everything he needs to know about the craft.