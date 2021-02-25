TD Garden Welcomes Return of Fans with "Play It Safe"

BOSTON, MA – TD Garden has been permitted to host fans at 12% capacity beginning on March 22, 2021. The first Boston Bruins game with fans will be hosted on March 23, and the first Boston Celtics game with fans will be hosted on March 29. Ticketing information for upcoming games will be released by the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics in the coming days.

To help protect the health and safety of TD Garden guests, associates and players, TD Garden is introducing the "Play It Safe" commitment to care, a comprehensive program designed to reduce the spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

Using the Play It Safe protocols and evaluating every step of the guest journey, TD Garden leveraged technology to create touch-free event experiences and re-engineered operational and sanitation procedures to minimize contact risk and bolster hygiene to exceed best-practice guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Additionally, the Play It Safe protocols have been developed in consultation with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, local public safety and public health officials, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League. The safety of guests, associates and players remains the top priority.

"We have been working diligently with public health officials and experts for nearly a year to create the highest standards of guidelines and protocols to keep everyone as safe as possible at TD Garden," said Amy Latimer, president of TD Garden. "Using these new Play It Safe protocols, following updated guidelines from the CDC, and implementing the GBAC Star arena cleaning standards, we take the reopening of TD Garden very seriously and are committed to the health and safety of our fans while providing a great guest experience."

"An incredible amount of work and collaboration has taken place over the past year in preparation for the return of fans to TD Garden," said Cam Neely, President of the Boston Bruins. "The processes and protocols that have been put in place are structured to ensure the safety, wellbeing, and enjoyment of our fans. We are beyond excited to welcome back the best fans in hockey to TD Garden as their energy and enthusiasm have been greatly missed."

"We’re grateful for the hard work of our colleagues at TD Garden, the Bruins, and the NBA, and for the guidance we've received from the Governor’s office and city officials" said Rich Gotham, President of the Boston Celtics. "We have great confidence that everyone’s diligence will provide a safe, welcoming, and enjoyable experience."

In addition to the now widely known policies such as stay at home if sick, frequent hand washing and keeping physically distanced, Play It Safe also includes many arena-specific protocols, including:

"Play It Safe" Promise : An online health and safety agreement that must be completed and acknowledged on the day of the event by any individual entering TD Garden committing to the ‘Play It Safe' protocols.

: An online health and safety agreement that must be completed and acknowledged on the day of the event by any individual entering TD Garden committing to the ‘Play It Safe' protocols. Mask Required : All fans attending a game or event at TD Garden are required to wear a mask at all times, except while actively eating or drinking in their seat as permitted. TD Garden guests should follow mask guidelines from the CDC.

: All fans attending a game or event at TD Garden are required to wear a mask at all times, except while actively eating or drinking in their seat as permitted. TD Garden guests should follow mask guidelines from the CDC. All-Mobile Tickets : To reduce physical touchpoints, all events tickets are mobile only. Guests can download their tickets on the TD Garden Hub app for Bruins games and concerts for the easiest all-in-one TD Garden experience. Celtics fans can download and display their tickets on the Boston Celtics app. Bruins fans can use the Boston Bruins app.

: To reduce physical touchpoints, all events tickets are mobile only. Guests can download their tickets on the TD Garden Hub app for Bruins games and concerts for the easiest all-in-one TD Garden experience. Celtics fans can download and display their tickets on the Boston Celtics app. Bruins fans can use the Boston Bruins app. Pod Seating : Ticketed seats will be sold in pods of 2 and 4, and physically distanced at least 6 feet between groups.

: Ticketed seats will be sold in pods of 2 and 4, and physically distanced at least 6 feet between groups. New Entry Gates & designated ‘neighborhoods' : Guests will be given a specific entry gate and asked to enter the arena only through assigned entrances based on seating location. The arena has been divided into east and west hemispheres, and guests are asked to stay within their neighborhood to minimize contact between groups.

: Guests will be given a specific entry gate and asked to enter the arena only through assigned entrances based on seating location. The arena has been divided into east and west hemispheres, and guests are asked to stay within their neighborhood to minimize contact between groups. No Bag Policy : Strictly enforced upon entry to minimize touch points, ensure safety protocols and expedite the entry process.

: Strictly enforced upon entry to minimize touch points, ensure safety protocols and expedite the entry process. Mobile Concession Ordering : New amenity available to all fans, guests can now skip the lines and order food and beverage online and through the TD Garden Hub app and pick it up at a designated concession stand.

: New amenity available to all fans, guests can now skip the lines and order food and beverage online and through the TD Garden Hub app and pick it up at a designated concession stand. New Touch-Free Amenities : Use the TD Garden Hub app to access features such as pre-paid parking, mobile ticketing, ordering food and beverage for contactless pick-up and using the mobile wallet for cashless transactions for concessions and retail.

: Use the TD Garden Hub app to access features such as pre-paid parking, mobile ticketing, ordering food and beverage for contactless pick-up and using the mobile wallet for cashless transactions for concessions and retail. Physically Distanced Exit: At the end of the event, TD Garden staff will assist guests in a physically distanced exit procedure, similar to airline exit strategy.

TD Garden has received the Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR Facility Accreditation, the gold standard of prepared facilities, for its commitment to outbreak prevention, response and recovery. The GBAC STAR affirms that the arena has established and maintained a cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention program to minimize risks; implemented proper cleaning protocols, techniques and practices to combat infectious diseases; and extensively trained cleaning professionals for outbreak and infectious disease preparation and response.

Additional steps being taken by TD Garden include:

Staff Protocols & Training : Specialized training and proper personal protective equipment provided to all TD Garden, Bruins and Celtics staff.

: Specialized training and proper personal protective equipment provided to all TD Garden, Bruins and Celtics staff. Heightened Cleaning Procedures : Heightened and increased frequency of cleaning and sanitization based on guidelines from CDC and third-party experts with hospital-grade disinfectants before, during and after events. A dedicated "TD Garden Clean Team" will be assigned to the arena for active disinfecting during the event. TD Garden follows guidelines from the CDC and has consulted outside experts to clean and disinfect restrooms, concessions and seating prior to the event.

: Heightened and increased frequency of cleaning and sanitization based on guidelines from CDC and third-party experts with hospital-grade disinfectants before, during and after events. A dedicated "TD Garden Clean Team" will be assigned to the arena for active disinfecting during the event. TD Garden follows guidelines from the CDC and has consulted outside experts to clean and disinfect restrooms, concessions and seating prior to the event. Play It Safe signage and physical distancing : Signage instructions for physical distancing throughout the arena, including ticketed seating, concourse areas, elevators and escalators, ingress and egress.

: Signage instructions for physical distancing throughout the arena, including ticketed seating, concourse areas, elevators and escalators, ingress and egress. Hand Sanitizer : Available to all guests throughout the arena.

: Available to all guests throughout the arena. Facility Improvement & Enhanced Systems: During the recent TD Garden renovation, the arena added approximately 16,000 CFM of heating and cooling to assist with the added square footage of expansion of the building. This additional CFM will assist in the frequency, filtration, and distribution of air flow. TD Garden has upgraded from Merv 8 to Merv 13 Air Filters. These filters are typically used in hospital and clean room applications and will assist in maintaining clean air flow throughout TD Garden. AtmosAir ionization modules were installed in restaurants, offices and locker room air-handling distribution units.

Play It Safe was created in consultation with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, public safety and health officials, the NHL, and the NBA. It is grounded in research conducted by Delaware North's "Safer Stadia" studies and in accordance with best-in-class practices. The goal of Play It Safe is to uphold TD Garden's original code of conduct, a commitment to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for all. More at TDGarden.com/PlayItSafe.