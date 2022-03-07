Tatum Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week

BOSTON, MA – Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Feb. 28 – March 6, the NBA announced today. It is the second time this season – and the sixth time in his career – that he has received the conference’s weekly award.

Tatum produced an NBA-best 41.3 points on 52.5% shooting (40.6% 3-PT, 84.4% FT), 6.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in three games – all wins – against Atlanta (March 1), Memphis (March 3), and Brooklyn (March 6). The fifth year pro and three-time all star, who celebrated his 24th birthday on March 3, scored 30+ points in all three games and tallied a season-high 54 points on 16-of-30 shooting (8-15 3-PT) in Boston’s 126-120 victory over Brooklyn on March 6.

In 62 games this season (all starts), Tatum has averaged career highs in points (26.5) and rebounds (8.2) to go along with 4.2 assists and 0.9 steals in 36.2 minutes. His 21 games of 30+ points are the most throughout any season of his NBA career.