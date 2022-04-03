Grant Williams Regains Shooting Form Just in Time for Playoffs

Batman is back on target for Boston.

Grant Williams, who nicknamed himself Batman last month, snapped out of a brief shooting funk Sunday afternoon by canning four of his five 3-pointers and six of his seven shots overall against the Washington Wizards. His hot shooting and 16 points off the bench added gas to Boston’s offensive firepower, which torched the visiting Wizards throughout a 144-102 win.

Williams has been one of the NBA’s top 3-point shooters all season, but it had been a while since he last found the mark from long distance. He had shot 3-for-16 from beyond the arc over his last six games and hadn’t made more than one 3-pointer in a game since March 18.

It was clear from the get-go on Sunday, however, that his range had returned, and that he was locked and loaded.

Williams launched and drained his first triple at the 1:44 mark of the first quarter off of a perfect pass from Jayson Tatum. It was a catch-and-shoot opportunity from the right corner – right in front of Boston’s bench – and it was one which he did not hesitate to release before splashing the net.

The versatile big man continued to shoot and drain nearly all night long as he piled up his 16 points and helped the Celtics to outscore Washington by 20 points while he was on the floor. The Wizards were forced to wait until the 7:02 mark of the fourth quarter to see Williams miss a shot.

This was certainly a welcomed occurrence for the Celtics, who fully understand how crucial Williams’ shooting is to their hopes of making a deep playoff run. He, along with other role players like Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, must capitalize on the open opportunities that are created by Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“It’s a pretty simple thing: catch-and-shoot, and he gets good looks that he feels he’s gonna knock down,” head coach Ime Udoka said of Williams. “But Payton, Derrick and those guys, like I said, teams are gonna load up (on Tatum and Brown) and try to have those guys prove it.”

That trio proved it Sunday afternoon by shooting a combined 11-for-15 from long range.

Of that group, Williams drew the media’s attention Sunday because of his recent shooting slump. Given the fact that he has been a marksman from long distance since the first game of the season, however, it was only a matter of time before Williams regained his form.

He admitted after Sunday’s performance that he’s still learning and adjusting to what it’s like to be a respected shooter in the NBA. After all, teams have only begun to defend him differently in the last couple of months.

“I feel like I went through it all this season,” he said of opposing defenses. “You started off, guys were daring you to shoot. Halfway through (the season), not even halfway through, guys were getting there, closing out. Then after that, they were allowing me to get off the line.”

At that stage, where teams are closing out hard enough to force him to take the ball off the dribble, Udoka says it’s on Williams to make the right play.

“Whether it’s a pass or a drive, don’t try to do too much,” Udoka said, “but catch-and-shoot when you can, or try to make the play behind you.”

Williams did both Sunday afternoon, and that played a key role in Boston’s offense reaching unstoppable levels. This was the version of Williams that the Celtics had seen for the high majority of the season.

Batman was certainly back on target. There’s no question about that. Now it’s just a matter of maintaining that aim into the postseason, which could begin for the Celtics in exactly two weeks.