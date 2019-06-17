Click the body icons to read about his traits and where they came from.

We‘ve built him by pulling the most important traits from the best players in our history and combining them all together.

Have you ever wondered what the perfect Celtic would look like? Wonder no more: meet RoboCeltic.

Click the body icons to read about his traits and where they came from.

VISION

– LARRY BIRD Larry Bird was a point guard in a forward’s body. The man’s vision was unparalleled. For those who were unable to watch him play, just take a look here. It’s as if he legitimately had a set of eyes – and maybe even two – in the back of his head and could see everything that was happening on the floor, all at once, in every direction. Larry Bird saw all.

IQ

– LARRY BIRD We pull from Larry Bird and plug his basketball IQ into our RoboCeltic. Bird was one of the smartest players of his era, and is one of the smartest players in the history of the game. He knew when to pass, and where. He knew where rebounds were heading. He knew what the game needed, and when it was needed. He knew everything a basketball player needs to know.

COMMUNICATION

– KEVIN GARNETT There may be no player in NBA history who communicated with his teammates in a more effective manner than Kevin Garnett. He was the defensive conductor for the 2008 championship Celtics team. He was known as an elite defensive communicator well before he arrived in Boston, and well after he left. His communication was also paramount to his well-regarded leadership skills that translated into his teammates throughout his 21-year career.

WINGSPAN

– KEVIN GARNETT Kevin Garnett was close to owning the perfect basketball body. His wingspan, which spans an estimated 7 feet, 5 inches, is extraordinary. That length allowed him to affect the game at both ends the way other players simply could not. When he played defense with his arms extended in each direction, it felt as if two players were taking away passing lanes when it was really just him. When defenders attempted to challenge his shot, his length allowed him to shoot right over them with a clean release. His wingspan was built for basketball.

HANDS

– BILL RUSSELL Bill Russell’s hands are huge. It’s as simple as that. His mitts, which reportedly measure in at 10.5 inches, are some of the largest hands to ever grace the NBA. They helped him to become one of the greatest, if not the greatest, shot blockers of all-time. Owning hands of this size will allow RoboCeltic to replicate Russell’s shot-blocking abilities, as well as own the ability to palm the ball and dribble it in any direction at full speed while not losing control. Those are must-have attributes.

LEAPING ABILITY

– DEE BROWN Not much needs to be said to explain why we chose Dee Brown’s leaping ability to be plugged into our perfect Celtic. Brown, at 6-foot-1, won the 1991 Slam Dunk Contest and provided one of the most memorable slams of all-time: his no-look, left-handed jam that sealed his victory. It is reported that Brown’s vertical leap measured in at 44 inches, which is one of the top verticals of all-time. The man could fly, and that’s what we want our RoboCeltic to be able to do.

STRENGTH

– SEMI OJELEYE Have you ever looked at Semi Ojeleye’s arms? They’re all you need to see to understand why we need his strength for this portion of RoboCeltic. Ojeleye put up an impressive and Combine-leading 19 reps of 185 pounds on the bench press at the 2017 NBA Draft Combine. He has beefed up even more since entering the NBA that year. His strength, from head to toe, is just what the Robo Doctor ordered.

FOOT SPEED

– PAUL PIERCE One of the key reasons as to why Paul Pierce was so great, even though he didn’t possess elite athleticism, was his foot speed. Pierce’s first step on offense, and his ability to move laterally and recover defensively, turned him into one of the top offensive players in franchise history as well as a quality defender. His foot speed and footwork were top notch. Possessing those characteristics will take our perfect Celtics' ability to another level at both ends of the court.

COORDINATION

– BOB COUSY We go way back into the archives to our point guard from 1950-63 to find the coordination we seek. Bob Cousy, one of the most gifted passers to ever play the game, is our choice. Watch Cousy’s highlights and you’ll find a player who always maintained his balance, and who operated with an elite center of gravity. He could dribble and pass and finish with both hands. He was as coordinated as a player can be, and a perfect match for what we were looking for.