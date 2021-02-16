Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Excited for C's Response Against Denver

Pregame – Stevens Looking Forward to Celtics' Response Tonight

There isn’t a soul in Celtics Nation who is excited about how the Celtics have played lately. Brad Stevens is, though, excited to see how his team bounces back from its stretch of ugly play, starting tonight against a talented Denver Nuggets team.

Boston has lost seven of its last 10 games dating back to Jan. 27. Three of those losses, including the last two, have come at the hands of sub-.500 teams that possess far less talent than the Celtics.

This has been a stretch of adversity for Boston, no doubt, but adversity happens to every team throughout a regular season. What’s most important is how a team responds to adversity, which is why Stevens is looking forward to tonight.

“I’m excited to see how we respond against a really good team tonight when things haven’t gone as well the last few,” he said.

Tonight’s matchup is against a 15-11 Nuggets team that features one of the leading MVP candidates in Nikola Jokic. Jokic enters tonight’s game ranked second in the league in player efficiency rating at 30.86, which trails only Joel Embiid’s mark of 31.19. Jokic is an elite scorer, rebounder and passer whom the Celtics will be challenged to defend.

This is the type of matchup, however, that could wake the Celtics up. They slept through their last two games against the Pistons and Wizards, who have combined to win just 16 games this season. Now they’ll be forced to play at a high level in order to compete with a talented team like Denver and open up a three-game homestand on a high note.

“We can be better than we’ve been, and that’s what we have to focus on,” said Stevens. “That’s what we have to do. That’s what we spent this morning talking about when we got together.”

They talked about it this morning. Now it’s time to walk the walk against the Nuggets.

- Marc D'Amico