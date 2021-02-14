Pregame Post-Ups: Coach's Time Clock Is "Out of Whack"

Pregame – Stevens Says Internal Time Clock Is "Out of Whack"

Imagine having your internal body clock thrown off for months at a time. That’s what Brad Stevens, the Celtics and the rest of the NBA are feeling amid this season’s altered and condensed schedule.

Stevens was asked prior to Sunday’s matchup with the Wizards about his internal body clock, and he answered, “It is out, of, whack.”

There are multiple factors that have played into such being the case. First and foremost, last season was halted for months before restarting and extending through October. It normally ends in June. Secondly, this season started two months late, in late-December instead of late-October. Lastly, the schedule teams are playing this season is very condensed due to the impact of COVID-19.

Today’s matchup between the Celtics and the Wizards is a prime example of this season’s condensed schedule. Today’s game between Boston and Washington was not on either team’s original schedule, but as a result of each team having multiple games postponed in mid-January due to COVID-19, the league was forced to shake up their schedules and add this game in. Stevens commented on the shake-up before today’s tip-off.

“This game was not originally on our schedule, as you all know, and instead of having an extra day of break, or two games that were spaced out a little bit better, everything is just jammed in,” said Stevens. “So I think that that has more to do with how you feel physically. But yes, the normal clock, the normal management of a season, all that stuff is out of whack.”

Such is likely a major contributor to the fact that only six teams in the league are six or more games over the .500 mark. There has been little separation in the standings, and many teams that were expected to log great records – the Celtics included – have struggled.

It’s no excuse for poor play, seeing as every team in the league is dealing with it, but it is important to understand what Stevens and his NBA peers are going through. This isn’t easy on the mind or the body. This is a season that has thrown everyone, in Stevens’ words, out of whack.

- Marc D'Amico