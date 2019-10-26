Pregame Post-Ups: Williams in Line for More Minutes Tonight

Pregame – Grant Williams is in Line for More Minutes Tonight in NY

NEW YORK – Rookie big man Grant Williams has suddenly been thrust into a major role following injuries to Boston’s top two centers.

Williams played 22 minutes during Boston’s win Friday night, following injuries to Enes Kanter and Daniel Theis during the first two games of the season. The Celtics outscored Toronto by four points while he was on the court, and he totaled of seven rebounds, four points, four assists and a steal.

The rookie is in line for significant minutes yet again tonight with Kanter and Theis unavailable to play against the Knicks. It’s easy to expect a player with such a high basketball IQ to play well again tonight, but Brad Stevens cautioned pregame that tonight’s matchup is very different than Friday’s against Toronto.

“Now, this is a little bit different because these guys are built on size,” Stevens said of the Knicks. “They’re just so strong up and down their lineup, so it’s a little bit more of a challenge from a pure physical strength standpoint.”

Stevens then went on to rattle off a few Knicks players who come to mind with that regard.

“(Julius) Randle gives them a lot of options because of his ability to play the 4 or the 5,” he said. “And then playing (Marcus) Morris at the 3 is tough. And let alone (RJ) Barrett; Barrett is a big, strong kid. So it presents a whole new challenge. Can Grant do that again tonight? We’ll see.”

There is solid evidence to expect the answer to that question to be ‘yes.’ Williams isn’t very far into his NBA career, but he has already shown all who watch him, including Stevens, that he is far beyond his years when it comes to executing the game of basketball.

“He has a basketball savvy that’s really high,” Stevens said of Williams. “He makes easy plays. You saw some of the passes he made yesterday.”

He continued, moving on to describe Williams at the defensive end: “The ability to go from a guy that is switching to a guy that is handling pick-and-rolls differently because he’s guarding (Marc) Gasol or (Serge) Ibaka. Those are hard things to do at any age, to bounce back and forth in a game like that, but at 21 or 22 or whatever he is, he does a good job.”

Williams plays so far beyond his years that Stevens actually thinks he’s older than he is. Williams is actually 20 years old.

That’s a great sign for Williams, and a great sign for the Celtics. They’ve got a good young player who does nothing but make the right play. They shouldn’t be worried about needing him to play extra minutes again tonight in New York.

- Marc D'Amico