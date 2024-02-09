Tillman, Springer Bolster Boston's Defensive Depth

BOSTON – For the best team in the NBA, there wasn’t much significant change that needed to be made ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. However, the Boston Celtics made a couple of tweaks to their roster with a pair of acquisitions that should help bolster the team defensively.

On Wednesday, the C’s added to their frontcourt depth by acquiring 6-foot-7 center/power forward Xavier Tillman from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Lamar Stevens and two future second-round draft picks.

Then on Thursday, just ahead of the deadline, Boston landed 6-foot-4 wing Jaden Springer from the Philadelphia 76ers in a three-way trade with Portland. In the deal, the C’s shipped Dalano Banton and cash considerations to the Trail Blazers in exchange for a heavily-protected future second-rounder, and sent their 2024 second-rounder to Philly in exchange for Springer.

Now, let’s dive into the acquisitions, starting with the first deal.

Tillman is a fourth-year big out of Michigan State who brings toughness, a high basketball IQ, skilled passing, and a versatile defensive presence. He made 34 appearances, including 13 starts, for Memphis this season and averaged 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.0 blocks, and 20.6 minutes per game.

“He has really good numbers against some of the top centers in the league,” Joe Mazzulla pointed out Wednesday night. “And his pick-and-roll defense and rim protection is pretty good, so I think just giving us versatility at that position.”

Tillman has shown that he can impact the game in many different ways, as he’s put up big numbers in several statistical categories this season.

He also brings solid playoff experience, playing in 23 postseason games over the last three years. In fact, the best performance of his career came against the Lakers last postseason when he tallied 22 points (10-13 FG), 13 rebounds, three assists, and zero turnovers in a 103-93 Grizzlies win in Round 1, Game 2.

Having some extra frontcourt depth is always a plus, especially when guys like Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis could use some rest down the final stretch of the regular season.

“It’s definitely a benefit,” Al Horford affirmed. “We’re looking forward to having him here. He’s a guy that has played on good teams and understands how to play, and I look forward to playing with him and seeing how he can help us down the stretch.”

Springer is a guy who should be able to help the Celtics down the stretch, as well. He lives up to his last name as a springy dunker and shot-blocker, who excels on the defensive end.

Celtics fans should be familiar with his game, as he had a handful of impressive dunks and a jaw-dropping block against Jayson Tatum in the fall.

The 21-year-old former first-round pick played in 32 games for Philly this season, averaging 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 11.8 minutes per game. Though, he had been more effective of late. In his last six games with the Sixers

In his last five games, he averaged 8.0 points. 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.2 steals.

On the night before being traded, Springer was tasked with being Stephen Curry’s primary defender in a matchup with the Warriors. During the 34.2 possessions that he defended the all-time 3-point leader, Springer allowed Curry to score just five points while making only one field goal.

The third-year University of Tennessee product has stepped up in big moments in the past, such as in last year’s G League championship when he guided the Delaware Blue Coats to a title while winning Finals MVP.