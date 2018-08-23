Five Facts: Wanamaker and Williams

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics are set to tip off the 2018-19 Season with two rookies on their roster. First-round draft pick Robert Williams will be fighting his way for some frontcourt action, while international journeyman Brad Wanamaker will be looking to break out in the backcourt.

We've dug up five fun facts on the pair of first-year Celts, so brush up on your team trivia below as they prepare to make their respective marks in the NBA.

Brad Wanamaker

Wanamaker was signed by the Celtics this summer after spending his previous seven seasons playing overseas and in the NBA G League (formerly the D-League). Here are his five facts:

Brad Wanamaker and his twin brother Brian were both fixtures of the Philadelphia basketball scene growing up. During their senior year in high school, they led Roman Catholic to a 29-3 record and a consensus top-20 national ranking. Brian Wanamaker went on to play college basketball at Central Connecticut, Lon Morris and Texas Wesleyan, respectively, before taking his talents overseas.



Like Brian, Brad also played internationally at the professional level, making stops in Italy, France, Germany and Turkey respectively. In between his time in Italy and France, Wanamaker made his way back to the U.S. for a brief, half-season stint with the Austin Toros, whom he helped guide to the 2012 D-League title.



Wanamaker played four seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, where he became one of only two players in program history to tally at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists.



Wanamaker and Celtics big man Daniel Theis were teammates for two seasons while playing for Brose Bamberg of Germany’s Basketball Bundesliga. They won the German BBL championship both seasons, with Wanamaker earning 2015 Finals MVP and then the 2016 German BBL MVP.



Wanamaker is also a former teammate of Celtics swingman Marcus Morris. The pair played AAU basketball together while growing up in Philadelphia.

Robert Williams

The Celtics selected Williams out of Texas A&M University with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Here are his five facts: