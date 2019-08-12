Breaking Down the 2019-20 Celtics Schedule

BOSTON – The countdown to Opening Night officially began Monday afternoon, as the NBA released its 2019-20 regular-season schedule.

We here at Celtics.com have already dug up the most important details that the 82-game grind will entail, which we have broken down below in a by-the-numbers guide.

A Later Start

Two years ago, the NBA bumped up the start of the regular season from the last week of October to the middle of October in order to space out the 82-game grind and lessen the number of back-to-back games.

Now, Commissioner Adam Silver has decided to push the start date back one week, with Opening Night arriving on Oct. 22. The Celtics will open up their campaign one night later in Philadelphia against Al Horford and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The later start date also means a later end date is in store. The C’s will wrap up their regular season April 15 at home against Chicago, and the Playoffs will begin a few days after that.

Back-to-Backs

The C’s will play 12 games on zero days of rest, which mirrors last season’s back-to-back total.

There will be four instances in which the Celtics will have to travel more than 750 miles in between back-to-backs, and five instances of having to change time zones.

Only one of Boston’s back-to-backs will be a home-and-home, as it will play Cleveland and Toronto on Dec. 27 and 28.

Homestands and Road Trips

The Celtics will have a couple of long road trips this season, along with one extended homestand.

Boston’s longest road trip comes early in the season, as it will journey on an 8-day, five-stop trip out west. This trek will start in San Francisco, where the C’s will take on the Golden State Warriors in their brand-new arena. They’ll then head about 80 miles northwest to Sacramento for the first game of a back-to-back, which will wrap up the following night in Phoenix. After playing the Suns, the Celts will travel up to Los Angeles for a highly-anticipated game against the new-look Clippers, before wrapping up their trip with a matchup against the Nuggets in Denver.

Boston’s second-longest road trip will take place immediately after the All-Star break, as they head back out West for a four-game trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz. That voyage, along with the break, will keep the C’s away from home for 16 days.

The Celtics’ lengthiest homestand will be a six-game stretch spanning from March 27 to April 8. That string of games will include matchups against Portland, Minnesota, Miami, Orlando, Milwaukee, and Indiana, respectively. This homestand will be twice as long as any other of which Boston will host this season.

Nationally Televised Games

Nearly one-third of Boston’s season will be broadcast across the country, as the C’s are set to have 25 matchups on national television. Of those 25 games, 11 will be displayed on ESPN, 10 on TNT and four on ABC. Seven of those games will take place over a 10-game stretch from Feb. 11 to March 6.

Holiday Games

The Celtics will play on or around several holidays this season, starting with their Christmas game north of the border. It will mark Boston’s 33rd Christmas Day matchup and first ever against their Atlantic Division rival Toronto Raptors.

Next up on the holiday slate is a 3 p.m. New Year’s Eve matchup in Charlotte, where Kemba Walker will face off against his former Hornets team before ringing in 2020.

The C’s will host the marquee matchup on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as they will take on the Los Angeles Lakers Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. on TNT.

Boston will also play around a couple of other holidays. Thanksgiving will be bookended by a pair of matchups against Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. The day after St. Patrick’s Day will feature a home game against the New York Knicks.

Monthly Breakdowns

Boston’s most grueling two months of the season will take place in November and January. November will be the most heavily traveled month of the season, as the C’s will be on the road for nine out of 14 games. January will be the most jam-packed month, featuring 16 games (nine at home, seven on the road), including three back-to-backs.

Boston will play 15 games in March (seven at home, eight on the road), 13 in December (nine at home, seven on the road) and 12 in February (five at home, seven on the road). Their lightest months of the season will be October (four games; two at home, two on the road) and April (eight games; five at home, three on the road).

Free Up Your Wednesdays and Fridays

Nearly half of Boston’s games will be played on either Wednesdays or Fridays this season. There will be 20 games played on the middle day of the week (12 at home), along with 18 contests played on Fridays (11 at home).

There will be a total of 38 contests played on weekend days or nights including those Friday matchups, as there will be 10 games apiece on Saturdays and Sundays. There will also be 10 games played on Mondays and seven games apiece on Tuesdays and Thursdays.