Summer C’s Earn Wire-to-Wire Win Over Warriors

The Summer Celtics earned a revenge victory for the Boston Celtics Tuesday night in Las Vegas with a 103-92 win over the summer squad of the reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors.

OK, maybe “revenge victory” is a bit strong of a term in this case, but it was an impressive wire-to-wire win for a young Celtics group on the second night of a back-to-back, nonetheless, as they moved to 2-1 in Summer League action.

Boston finished with three 20-point scorers led by Justin Jackson’s 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field.

Jackson and Brodric Thomas set the tone out of the gate with 11 points apiece in the opening 10-minute quarter, which helped get the Celtics off to a 38-18 start. Thomas would finish with 18 points, five rebounds, and two steals. He and Jackson combined to make nine of Boston’s 13 3-pointers on the night.

Juhann Begarin, Boston’s 2021 second-round pick, finished just behind Jackson with 21 points, and starting center Mfiondu Kabengele earned his second straight double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

JD Davison, this year’s second-round pick, was the lead facilitator, dishing out a game-high nine assists. He also displayed his off-the-dribble burst with two explosive driving layups, the first of which included a flashy spin move-crossover combo.

Couple of glimpses of JD Davison's burst off the dribble pic.twitter.com/nyVOodRr5O — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) July 13, 2022

This game was a vastly different experience compared to Monday night’s 111-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, which included 19 lead changes and 14 ties. Once Boston got on top this time, it never relinquished the lead, going up by as many as 23 points in the first half.

They managed to secure the convincing victory despite missing Monday night’s hero and leading scorer Matt Ryan, who injured his left ankle while delivering the game-winning 3-pointer against the Bucks. Key starter Sam Hauser was also out with a shoulder injury.

Even without two of their best shooters, the Celtics still had more than enough offensive firepower to put the Dubs away.

Boston will be back in action at 3:30 p.m. ET Tuesday to take on the Memphis Grizzlies.