C's Will Have Hands Full Tonight vs. Budenholzer's Bounding Bucks

BOSTON – Teams that are on the brink of championship contention will often seek out elite-level players during the NBA offseason. In the Milwaukee Bucks’ case this past summer, they sought out an elite-level coach.

Shortly after being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2018 postseason, the Bucks bolstered their roster by adding a seasoned skipper in Mike Budenholzer. According to Milwaukee’s players, the presence of the 22-year NBA coaching veteran has made all of the difference in the world through the first two months of the 2018-19 season.

“Our chemistry has definitely grown a lot,” point guard Malcolm Brogdon said Friday morning, before a showdown with the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. “We’re coming into our own as a team, as individuals, and I think Bud has really helped us do that.”

Brogdon went on to explain how Budenholzer has helped the Bucks grow.

“He gives us confidence, but he also gives us structure,” he said. “With a balance between those two things, and with as much talent as we have, it’s really deadly.”

The Bucks had already assembled a strong core of players prior to Budenholzer’s arrival. They had a superstar playmaker leading the charge in Giannis Antetokounmpo. They had a couple of sharpshooters in Khris Middleton and Tony Snell. And they had a pair of tenacious, two-way guards in Brogdon and Eric Bledsoe.

In order for all of that to come together, the Bucks just needed the right guy on the sidelines making the calls.

What Budenholzer gives them, according to Middleton, is “a little bit more freedom and a lot more space. I think the main thing now is he’s adjusting a little bit more to guys – how we play, our skill sets, what we like to do. But the main thing is we’re trusting him. He has a system in place that’s worked in the past and our guys are believing in that.”

It’s been enough to propel Milwaukee to a 21-9 record, which marks its best 30-game start in 28 seasons. It's also been good enough to place the Bucks second in the Eastern Conference standings, where they sit only a game and a half behind the league-leading Toronto Raptors.

Trailing Milwaukee by three games are the Boston Celtics, who will host Milwaukee Friday night under the tutelage of an elite coach of their own.

Brad Stevens has admired the way that Budenholzer has transitioned from Atlanta to Milwaukee, as he noted ahead of Boston’s last matchup against the Bucks back on Nov. 1.

“One of the things that I just loved last year was the way that they were playing in Atlanta,” Stevens said. “They tweaked some things that he had always done and were really being creative with the spacing in kind of this new five-out era. He’s taken that to Milwaukee, and it fits perfect.”

A perfect fit, indeed. The Bucks have adapted to Budenholzer’s offensive system seamlessly, as they own the highest offensive rating in the league at 113.2 points per 100 possessions.

“Their shot profile is great,” commented Stevens. “Lay-ups and 3s – they’re getting them in mass.”

Milwaukee is leading the East in volume 3-point shooting, knocking down 13.9 long-distance shots per game. Amazingly, they also lead the conference in points in the paint, tallying 54.7 such points per game.

The reason behind those absurd stats is largely Antetokounmpo. If the 6-foot-11 point forward is being guarded by just one defender, he’ll barrel his way to the rim and score with ease. If he’s double-teamed, he’ll kick out to one of his shooters, who’ll have a high probability of knocking down an open shot.

“We all know our role, our skill set and how to make our offense work,” said Middleton. That’s largely thanks to the way that Budenholzer has been able to exploit his players’ strengths through his system. It’s something with which the Celtics will have their hands full Friday night, as they look to gain some ground on the bounding Bucks.