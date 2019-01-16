Raptors Value Boston’s Talent Over Recent Inconsistency

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics have dealt with inconsistent play throughout the season, but that doesn’t mean anything to the team that they’re currently chasing in the Eastern Conference standings.

First-place Toronto, which is playing Wednesday night in Boston, knows exactly how dangerous the C’s can be when they’re on their A-game. The Raptors are aware of the skill that Boston possesses, and they know that the Celtics are a team that could find their rhythm and be a serious threat to them down the line, despite the fact that the C’s trail them by seven games in the standings.

“They have a lot of talent,” Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard said Wednesday morning ahead of his team’s shootaround at TD Garden. “It doesn’t matter about where you are in the standings or the expectations from who’s watching, because it’s really about how they feel about themselves and the direction they’re going in. You can’t say anything until the Playoffs are over.”

With those Playoffs still three months away, the Celtics are currently trying to discover their identity. They’ve shown great promise at times, most recently in the form of a four-game winning streak at home from Jan. 2-9. Though, they’ve also had lulls, like the three-game skid they just experienced on the road this past week.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse, much like his superstar forward, is more concerned with the former version of the C’s, because he knows that’s the team that he will likely see Wednesday night.

“I don’t really put as much stock as everybody else in their recent road trip, or their chemistry issues, or whatever everybody’s talking about,” said Nurse. “I just know that this is going to be a hell of a game tonight and they’re going to play.

“They’ve got a lot of dangerous guys out there and we have to work extremely hard at our game planning,” he continued. “There’s many coverages that you have to be able to execute; you have to be able to go from one to the other to the next. They pose a lot of problems because they’re a really, really good team.”

The Raptors know first-hand just how good the C’s can be. The last time they were in town, Boston handed them a 123-116 overtime loss, of which featured 43 points and 11 assists from Kyrie Irving.

Containing Irving, who is set to return from a one-game absence because of a right quad contusion, will be priority No. 1 for the Raptors this time around.

“You’ve gotta be very aware,” Leonard, one of the game’s elite perimeter defenders, said in regard to the group effort Toronto must make against Irving. “When he gets by his man, you have to find a position or an angle to try to make a difficult shot for him or make him make the pass you want out of your defensive rotations.

“But it’s like any other game,” he added. “If we’re not doing it last night or the night before, we can’t do it tonight. And when you play guys like that you have to be mentally ready and have the type of mindset that you’ve been having every other game.”

Toronto has maintained that consistent approach throughout the season. That’s why they own the best record in the league (33-12), and that’s why they’ve won five straight heading into Wednesday night.

The Celtics are currently striving for such consistency, though the Raptors seem to believe that it will come in due time. Once it does, Boston could become a significant threat to them down the line.