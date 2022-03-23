Horford Credits C’s Medical Staff for Keeping Him Fresh

Aside from two separate stints in the Health and Safety Protocols this past fall, the only games Al Horford has missed this season have been the occasional second game of a back-to-back. He’s played and started in 63 out of a possible 73 games for the Boston Celtics and has logged the fourth-most total minutes on the team behind only Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown.

For a 35-year-old veteran with nearly 1,100 regular-season and playoff games under his belt, that is beyond impressive.

Horford credits the team’s medical staff for helping him to recover after each game and for keeping him fresh for the next one. Largely thanks to them, he has not missed more than two consecutive games all season aside from five straight games that he missed in late December when he was ill with COVID-19.

“I feel like our medical group has done an unbelievable job with me this year,” Horford said following Wednesday morning’s shootaround in Boston prior to a matchup against the Utah Jazz. “As you can see, I’ve been available, I’ve been able to play, I haven’t had many issues. I’ve been very happy with the job that I’ve been putting in in the treatment room, weight room, all those things that I’m doing to put me on the floor.”

Not only has Horford been consistently available, but he has also been consistently solid from a contribution standpoint. So far this season, he has recorded averages of 10.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks while playing 28.9 minutes per game. His rebounding average is the highest it’s been since the 2013-14 campaign, and his block percentage (4.2 percent) is the best of his career. He’s also recorded nearly twice as many double-doubles (13) than he had during his previous two seasons combined (seven).

Regardless of how he’s feeling or playing, Horford acknowledges that it may be in his best interest to take another rest game or two in the coming weeks, considering how the postseason is just nine games away.

“I’m in a really good place, but obviously I know that playoffs are coming,” said the 15-year vet. “We have been playing at a pretty high rate, so I’m sure that at some point or another, I am going to have to take a game or whatever, something like that, to make sure that I’m at my best moving forward. It’s just the way that the season is. But I’ve been pretty happy with how I’ve felt all season.”

Horford’s claim of feeling strong and healthy can be backed up by his surging play of late. During the month of March, he has shot 39.5 percent from 3-point range, which is a significant spike from the 30.3 percent clip he had maintained through the end of February. He’s also logged some of his greatest efforts recently, including a season-best performance of 21 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks on March 3 against Memphis.

Horford’s consistent health and production have been underrated parts of Boston’s success this season, and it has been beyond impressive to see him maintain such form given that he’s accumulated nearly 35,000 minutes throughout his career.