Williams on Relationship with Udoka: ‘We’ve Built a Great Bond’

Rob Williams was one of the few core Celtics players who didn’t have a prior relationship with Ime Udoka before Udoka was hired as Boston’s new head coach over the summer. However, their relationship has grown over the past several months to levels that Williams could have never imagined.

On Friday afternoon, ahead of Game 71 in Sacramento, Williams looked all the way back to the beginning with a smile, remembering how he placed his trust in his former head coach and new Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens to bring in the right person for the job.

“I didn’t know anything about Coach Udoka, to be honest. I knew nothing at all,” Williams recalled. “But Brad told me during the summer he was gonna try to find us a coach that brings the best out of us. And to be honest, I feel like that’s exactly what it is. Since [Udoka] got here, even through the struggles, he found a way to bring the best out of each player.”

It was when the Celtics were in the midst of their toughest struggles that Udoka gained Williams’ complete trust.

Back in December, Boston was experiencing growing pains as it grew accustomed to a new system, and Williams found himself growing frustrated with the team’s lack of consistency. But one conversation with Udoka was all it took to help level out his emotions and restore his faith in the process.

“When we were going through that stretch, blowing leads, blowing games,” Williams said, “I ran into Coach Udoka in the kitchen (at the team’s training facility) one day and I was just like, ‘Man, I’m tired of this s––. Something gotta give, you know what I’m saying?’ He was just looking at me, he was like, ‘We’re gonna get it. We’re gonna turn it around. We’re gonna get on the right path.’”

Udoka spoke with such conviction that it made all of Williams' concerns disappear.

“He believed in it,” Williams said. “And I believed in him. And he believed in us.”

Sure enough, the Celtics turned it around. After starting the season 16-19, they have reeled off 26 wins in their last 35 games. Since the start of 2022, they have the best record in the Eastern Conference and have been by far the best defensive team in the NBA during that span.

While the players deserve a lot of credit for adapting to the new system mid-season, Udoka deserves just as much praise for constantly pushing them. He coaches them with a tough-love style and Williams, among many of his teammates, relishes it.

“He addresses everything from the jump,” Williams said. “He’s not scared to call anybody out – anybody on the coaching staff or the players. That’s when accountability comes in, and that’s when you build good habits.”

In helping his players build good habits, Udoka has also built trust between himself and his players. Even for the ones who didn’t know a thing about him prior to his hiring.

“It was surprising because it happened so fast,” Williams said of forming a relationship with Udoka, “being that I didn’t know him at all. But we’ve built a great bond, and it’s still growing.”