Celtics Left KG’s Ceremony Feeling Inspired, Motivated

Kevin Garnett’s retirement ceremony Sunday afternoon wasn’t just an impactful commemoration for himself and fellow Celtics of the past; it was also a powerful and inspirational event for the current Celtics team to witness in person.

Boston’s entire roster sat on the court among KG and several other former Celtics greats for the duration of the ceremony, through which they learned how much hard work it takes to build a championship-level mindset, as well as the selflessness and determination it takes to become recognized as a Celtics Legend.

“It was unbelievable,” Marcus Smart reflected Wednesday afternoon before taking on the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. “It was definitely inspiring. It was a little bit emotional, but it was fun to see, man. Of course, we all know KG’s gonna bring the energy no matter what he's doing so, to have his fire and his presence definitely kind of made it seem a little more magical. And that's what it's about; you play your tail off, work hard for years, and to be recognized in that way is everything.”

Being among so many great former players and hearing stories about the championship teams that those players helped to build was tremendous exposure for the current group. It emphasized the franchise’s winning tradition and what is expected out of them every time they put on their Celtics uniforms.

“You could also see the looks on their faces throughout the ceremony and hearing the stories, how impressed they were,” said head coach Ime Udoka, who joined his players for the event. “These were all guys they grew up looking up to. They hear them talk about what they went through coming to Boston and some of the similar things our guys have felt and experienced, so that was a big night. Any time you can be around the greats and share stories, receive some love from them, and they talked to our guys about what they see in our guys and the potential in our group. That’s all beneficial for our guys.”

Garnett, for instance, went inside the Celtics’ locker room before Sunday’s tip-off against Dallas and shared his appreciation for the current group. He went up to each player and shook their hand, connected with them on a personal level, and expressed how impressed he was with certain talents. All the while, his enthusiasm was through the roof, as he tried to bring out the team’s inner fire as if he was still in uniform.

To share such an experience with one of their childhood idols and one of the greatest players of all time was a once-in-a-lifetime moment of inspiration for many of the guys inside the locker room.

“You could feel that fire in his eyes when he telling you, ‘Let's go,’” said Smart. “So that definitely added more fuel to us, to have a legend like that come in, give us that support. So we're gonna continue to go out there, progress in the right direction, and try to win as many games as we can together and do what we do.”